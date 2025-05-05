  1. Realting.com
  Residential complex New complex of furnished apartments and penthouses Amazonia with a swimming pool and a co-working area, Al Jaddaf, Dubai, UAE

Residential complex New complex of furnished apartments and penthouses Amazonia with a swimming pool and a co-working area, Al Jaddaf, Dubai, UAE

Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$2,10M
14/04/2025
$2,08M
13/04/2025
$2,08M
12/04/2025
$2,09M
11/04/2025
$2,14M
10/04/2025
$2,15M
09/04/2025
$2,16M
08/04/2025
$2,16M
06/04/2025
$2,16M
05/04/2025
$2,14M
04/04/2025
$2,17M
03/04/2025
$2,19M
02/04/2025
$2,19M
01/04/2025
$2,18M
30/03/2025
$2,17M
29/03/2025
$2,19M
28/03/2025
$2,20M
27/03/2025
$2,19M
26/03/2025
$2,19M
25/03/2025
$2,18M
24/03/2025
$2,18M
14
ID: 23643
Last update: 14/04/2025

Location

  • Country
    United Arab Emirates
  • State
    Dubai
  • Metro
    Al Jadaf (~ 500 m)
  • Metro
    Creek (~ 800 m)

About the complex

Amazonia by Palladium Development is the unique project in the heart of Al Jaddaf, Dubai, which combines elegant style, innovative technologies and premium location. The complex includes fully equipped smart apartments, designed with consideration to the highest standards of modern comfort. Residents can enjoy refined interiors, including designer furniture, premium Siemens appliances and Grohe sanitary ware. Every detail is thought-out to create cozy and luxury atmosphere.

The complex offers a wide range of amenities for full-quality life and recreation: an infinity pool, a modern gym, a co-working area, kids' play areas, and even an outdoor cinema. There is also valet parking service and a spacious lounge area for residents.

Amenities:

  • valet parking
  • spacious lounge area for residents
  • co-working area
  • infinity pool
  • kids' play areas
  • state-of-the-art gym
  • outdoor cinema

Completion - 4th quarter of 2026

Payment plan 10/50/40

Features of the flats

Fully furnished

Location and nearby infrastructure

The project is situated in the strategic location, ensuring perfect transport accessibility and proximity to the key landmarks of the city. Al Jaddaf metro station, Dubai Canal and landscaped parks are a few minutes walk away. The way to Burj Khalifa and the largest Dubai Mall will take just 15 minutes. Residents of Amazonia will also appreciate proximity to Marina Al Jaddaf, where you can enjoy evening promenades or dinner in one cozy restaurants.

Location on the map

Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Leave a request
