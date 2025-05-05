Residential complex New complex of furnished apartments and penthouses Amazonia with a swimming pool and a co-working area, Al Jaddaf, Dubai, UAE

Amazonia by Palladium Development is the unique project in the heart of Al Jaddaf, Dubai, which combines elegant style, innovative technologies and premium location. The complex includes fully equipped smart apartments, designed with consideration to the highest standards of modern comfort. Residents can enjoy refined interiors, including designer furniture, premium Siemens appliances and Grohe sanitary ware. Every detail is thought-out to create cozy and luxury atmosphere.

The complex offers a wide range of amenities for full-quality life and recreation: an infinity pool, a modern gym, a co-working area, kids' play areas, and even an outdoor cinema. There is also valet parking service and a spacious lounge area for residents.

Amenities:

valet parking

spacious lounge area for residents

co-working area

infinity pool

kids' play areas

state-of-the-art gym

outdoor cinema

Completion - 4th quarter of 2026

Payment plan 10/50/40

Features of the flats

Fully furnished

Location and nearby infrastructure

The project is situated in the strategic location, ensuring perfect transport accessibility and proximity to the key landmarks of the city. Al Jaddaf metro station, Dubai Canal and landscaped parks are a few minutes walk away. The way to Burj Khalifa and the largest Dubai Mall will take just 15 minutes. Residents of Amazonia will also appreciate proximity to Marina Al Jaddaf, where you can enjoy evening promenades or dinner in one cozy restaurants.