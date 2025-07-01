Residential complex Prestigious residential complex next to the park in the Dubai Science Park area, Dubai, UAE

11 Hills Park by TownX is a prestigious residential complex that will take your Dubai lifestyle to new heights. Situated in an environmentally friendly and green area, surrounded by parks and picturesque landscapes, the project creates a unique atmosphere of comfort in the heart of a dynamic city.

Modern studios and one-bedroom apartments in 11 Hills Park offer thoughtful layouts using the latest technology and materials. Spacious rooms with panoramic windows allow you to enjoy stunning views of the surrounding nature and create a feeling of spaciousness and lightness. Kitchens are fully equipped, which makes every day comfortable and stylish.

The complex's amenities include two swimming pools, two fitness centers, gardens, jogging tracks, basketball and paddle tennis courts, and multi-functional sports areas. Everything you need for an active and healthy lifestyle is at your fingertips.

Location and nearby infrastructure

The complex is located in the prestigious Dubai Science Park area, which attracts professionals from all over the world. This area is ideal for people focused on innovation and sustainable development, which makes it even more attractive to those who are looking not just for housing, but for a dynamic and promising environment for living and working.