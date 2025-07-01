  1. Realting.com
  Residential complex Prestigious residential complex next to the park in the Dubai Science Park area, Dubai, UAE

Residential complex Prestigious residential complex next to the park in the Dubai Science Park area, Dubai, UAE

Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$236,517
06/07/2025
$236,517
05/07/2025
$236,902
04/07/2025
$235,952
03/07/2025
$236,218
02/07/2025
$236,336
01/07/2025
$237,759
29/06/2025
$237,723
28/06/2025
$238,155
27/06/2025
$238,336
26/06/2025
$239,612
25/06/2025
$240,388
24/06/2025
$242,445
22/06/2025
$241,781
21/06/2025
$242,014
20/06/2025
$243,240
19/06/2025
$242,373
18/06/2025
$241,150
17/06/2025
$241,562
15/06/2025
$241,253
14/06/2025
$241,269
;
19
Last update: 07/07/2025

Location

  • Country
    United Arab Emirates
  • State
    Dubai

About the complex

11 Hills Park by TownX is a prestigious residential complex that will take your Dubai lifestyle to new heights. Situated in an environmentally friendly and green area, surrounded by parks and picturesque landscapes, the project creates a unique atmosphere of comfort in the heart of a dynamic city.

Modern studios and one-bedroom apartments in 11 Hills Park offer thoughtful layouts using the latest technology and materials. Spacious rooms with panoramic windows allow you to enjoy stunning views of the surrounding nature and create a feeling of spaciousness and lightness. Kitchens are fully equipped, which makes every day comfortable and stylish.

The complex's amenities include two swimming pools, two fitness centers, gardens, jogging tracks, basketball and paddle tennis courts, and multi-functional sports areas. Everything you need for an active and healthy lifestyle is at your fingertips.

Location and nearby infrastructure

The complex is located in the prestigious Dubai Science Park area, which attracts professionals from all over the world. This area is ideal for people focused on innovation and sustainable development, which makes it even more attractive to those who are looking not just for housing, but for a dynamic and promising environment for living and working.

  • Dubai Hills Mall - 5 min
  • Jumeirah Beach - 12 min
  • Dubai Mall - 15 min
  • The Palm Jumeirah - 15 min

Location on the map

Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Residential complex Prestigious residential complex next to the park in the Dubai Science Park area, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$236,517
