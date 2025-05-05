  1. Realting.com
  Residential complex New Amazonia Residence with a swimming pool and a co-working area, Al Jaddaf, Dubai, UAE

Residential complex New Amazonia Residence with a swimming pool and a co-working area, Al Jaddaf, Dubai, UAE

Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$514,305
14/04/2025
$511,128
13/04/2025
$511,428
12/04/2025
$513,338
11/04/2025
$524,937
10/04/2025
$527,076
09/04/2025
$529,728
08/04/2025
$529,396
06/04/2025
$529,706
05/04/2025
$524,880
04/04/2025
$531,898
03/04/2025
$537,796
02/04/2025
$536,663
01/04/2025
$535,449
30/03/2025
$533,803
29/03/2025
$537,795
28/03/2025
$539,758
27/03/2025
$537,867
26/03/2025
$537,531
25/03/2025
$535,695
24/03/2025
$533,881
14
ID: 23642
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 2418350
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 14/04/2025

Location

  • Country
    United Arab Emirates
  • State
    Dubai
  • Metro
    Al Jadaf (~ 500 m)
  • Metro
    Creek (~ 800 m)

About the complex

Amazonia by Palladium Development is the unique project in the heart of Al Jaddaf, Dubai, which combines elegant style, innovative technologies and premium location. The complex includes fully equipped smart apartments, designed with consideration to the highest standards of modern comfort. Residents can enjoy refined interiors, including designer furniture, premium Siemens appliances and Grohe sanitary ware. Every detail is thought-out to create cozy and luxury atmosphere.

The complex offers a wide range of amenities for full-quality life and recreation: an infinity pool, a modern gym, a co-working area, kids' play areas, and even an outdoor cinema. There is also valet parking service and a spacious lounge area for residents.

Amenities:

  • valet parking
  • spacious lounge area for residents
  • co-working area
  • infinity pool
  • kids' play areas
  • state-of-the-art gym
  • outdoor cinema

Completion - 4th quarter of 2026

Payment plan 10/50/40

Features of the flats

Fully furnished

Location and nearby infrastructure

The project is situated in the strategic location, ensuring perfect transport accessibility and proximity to the key landmarks of the city. Al Jaddaf metro station, Dubai Canal and landscaped parks are a few minutes walk away. The way to Burj Khalifa and the largest Dubai Mall will take just 15 minutes. Residents of Amazonia will also appreciate proximity to Marina Al Jaddaf, where you can enjoy evening promenades or dinner in one cozy restaurants.

Location on the map

Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Residential complex New Amazonia Residence with a swimming pool and a co-working area, Al Jaddaf, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$514,305
