Residential complex New residential complex Damac Riverside Views with floating restaurant and spa, Dubailand, Dubai, UAE

  New residential complex Damac Riverside Views with floating restaurant and spa, Dubailand, Dubai, UAE

New residential complex Damac Riverside Views with floating restaurant and spa, Dubailand, Dubai, UAE

Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$328,447
14/04/2025
$326,419
13/04/2025
$326,611
12/04/2025
$327,830
11/04/2025
$335,237
10/04/2025
$336,603
09/04/2025
$338,297
08/04/2025
$338,086
06/04/2025
$338,283
05/04/2025
$335,202
04/04/2025
$339,683
03/04/2025
$343,449
02/04/2025
$342,726
01/04/2025
$341,951
30/03/2025
$340,900
29/03/2025
$343,449
28/03/2025
$344,703
27/03/2025
$343,494
26/03/2025
$343,280
25/03/2025
$342,108
24/03/2025
$340,949
;
3
ID: 23357
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 2417952
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 14/04/2025

Location

  • Country
    United Arab Emirates
  • State
    Dubai

About the complex

Damac Riverside Views is the unique residential complex in the dynamic heart of Dubai, combining natural harmony with urban luxury. The project offers accommodation in the midst of picturesque water areas, floating restaurants and green farms, creating the atmosphere of serenity and seclusion while life is in full swing. Inspired by natural elements, Damac Riverside Views is an oasis, ideal for those, who are looking for balance between active urban life and harmony with nature.

In the project, there are water areas for fitness, restaurants directly on the water, as well as green farms for fresh groceries. It's a place, where you can not only live, but also enjoy activities, healthy lifestyle and delicious food, surrounded by picturesque landscapes. Residents can use high-end amenities, such as swimming pools, fitness centers and lounge areas, offering maximum convenience and comfort.

Amenities:

  • floating restaurant
  • zen garden
  • gymnastics stations
  • amphitheater
  • play areas
  • floating cinema
  • floating spa and fitness areas
  • kids' adventure park

Completion - 4th quarter of 2028.

Payment plan

70/30 or 75/25%.

Features of the flats

Built-in appliances and kitchen/cabinets, wardrobes and more.

Without seating furniture.

Advantages

Due to the yield of 9.5%, Damac Riverside Views is a perfect opportunity for investors. High return level coupled with the unique project concept makes it attractive both for living, and for long-term investment. It's the ideal choice for those, who are looking for combination of luxury and stability at Dubai real estate market.

Location and nearby infrastructure
  • Expo 2020 - 10 minutes
  • Al Maktoum International Airport - 12 minutes
  • Damac Mall - 14 minutes
  • Golf Club - 15 minutes
  • Global Village - 16 minutes
  • Dubai Outlet Mall - 19 minutes

Location on the map

Dubai, United Arab Emirates

