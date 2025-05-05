Residential complex New residential complex Damac Riverside Views with floating restaurant and spa, Dubailand, Dubai, UAE

Damac Riverside Views is the unique residential complex in the dynamic heart of Dubai, combining natural harmony with urban luxury. The project offers accommodation in the midst of picturesque water areas, floating restaurants and green farms, creating the atmosphere of serenity and seclusion while life is in full swing. Inspired by natural elements, Damac Riverside Views is an oasis, ideal for those, who are looking for balance between active urban life and harmony with nature.

In the project, there are water areas for fitness, restaurants directly on the water, as well as green farms for fresh groceries. It's a place, where you can not only live, but also enjoy activities, healthy lifestyle and delicious food, surrounded by picturesque landscapes. Residents can use high-end amenities, such as swimming pools, fitness centers and lounge areas, offering maximum convenience and comfort.

Amenities:

floating restaurant

zen garden

gymnastics stations

amphitheater

play areas

floating cinema

floating spa and fitness areas

kids' adventure park

Completion - 4th quarter of 2028.

Payment plan

70/30 or 75/25%.

Features of the flats

Built-in appliances and kitchen/cabinets, wardrobes and more.

Without seating furniture.

Advantages

Due to the yield of 9.5%, Damac Riverside Views is a perfect opportunity for investors. High return level coupled with the unique project concept makes it attractive both for living, and for long-term investment. It's the ideal choice for those, who are looking for combination of luxury and stability at Dubai real estate market.

Expo 2020 - 10 minutes

Al Maktoum International Airport - 12 minutes

Damac Mall - 14 minutes

Golf Club - 15 minutes

Global Village - 16 minutes

Dubai Outlet Mall - 19 minutes

Location and nearby infrastructure