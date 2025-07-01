  1. Realting.com
Residential complex Urban Elegance in Town Square / Camden by Nshama

Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$319,112
BTC
3.7957693
ETH
198.9524981
USDT
315 500.7242114
* The price is for reference
according to the exchange rate 16/04/2025
;
7
ID: 26763
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 13/07/2025

Location

  • Country
    United Arab Emirates
  • State
    Dubai

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • Class
    Class
    Business class
  • Type of new building construction
    Type of new building construction
    Brick
  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2028
  • Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished

Interior details

Heating:

  • Individual heating

Security features:

  • Security

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Fenced area

About the complex

Camden by NSHAMA – Urban Elegance in Town Square Dubai.

Smart Living Surrounded by Nature & Community.

1, 2 & 3 Bedroom Apartments 

Project Overview:

Camden is the newest residential release by NSHAMA in the award-winning Town Square Dubai master community. Set amidst landscaped green spaces, lively boulevards, and family-focused amenities, Camden blends contemporary design with affordable luxury.

Each apartment is crafted to maximize comfort and functionality, featuring modern finishes, open layouts, and balconies with community or boulevard views. Ideal for both homeowners and investors, Camden is where smart living meets urban convenience.

Prices Starting From:

  • 1 Bedroom ~ 61 m² from 273.000€

  • 2 Bedroom ~ 89 m² from 376.000€

  • 3 Bedroom ~ 147 m² from 575.000€

ROI Estimate: 6.5% – 8%.
Payment Plan: 10% booking • 40% during construction • 50% on handover.
Expected Handover: Q1 2028

Apartment Features:

  • Bright, open-plan layouts with floor-to-ceiling windows.

  • Fitted kitchens & built-in wardrobes.

  • Sleek bathrooms and quality materials.

  • Spacious balconies with green or city views.

  • Smart, space-efficient design for modern lifestyles.

Community Amenities:

  • Resort-style swimming pools & splash pads.

  • Fully equipped gym & outdoor fitness zones.

  • Jogging trails & cycling tracks.

  • Kids’ playgrounds, skate parks & trampolines.

  • Community retail, Spinneys, cafés, salons.

  • Reel Cinemas & outdoor event spaces.

  • Gated environment with 24/7 security & concierge.

Prime Location – Town Square Dubai:

Directly connected via Al Qudra Road, close to key areas:

  • 10 min – Al Qudra Cycle Track

  • 20 min – Dubai Hills Mall

  • 25 min – Dubai Marina / Downtown

  • 30 min – Dubai International Airport

 Ideal For:

  • Investors seeking strong rental yields in a growing district.

  • First-time buyers and young professionals.

  • Families looking for space, parks, and a full-service community.

  • Buyers priced out of central Dubai, but looking for lifestyle quality.

Dubai, United Arab Emirates

