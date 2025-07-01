Residential complex Urban Elegance in Town Square / Camden by Nshama

Camden by NSHAMA – Urban Elegance in Town Square Dubai.

Smart Living Surrounded by Nature & Community.

1, 2 & 3 Bedroom Apartments

Project Overview:

Camden is the newest residential release by NSHAMA in the award-winning Town Square Dubai master community. Set amidst landscaped green spaces, lively boulevards, and family-focused amenities, Camden blends contemporary design with affordable luxury.

Each apartment is crafted to maximize comfort and functionality, featuring modern finishes, open layouts, and balconies with community or boulevard views. Ideal for both homeowners and investors, Camden is where smart living meets urban convenience.

Prices Starting From:

1 Bedroom ~ 61 m² from 273.000€

2 Bedroom ~ 89 m² from 376.000€

3 Bedroom ~ 147 m² from 575.000€

ROI Estimate: 6.5% – 8%.

Payment Plan: 10% booking • 40% during construction • 50% on handover.

Expected Handover: Q1 2028

Apartment Features:

Bright, open-plan layouts with floor-to-ceiling windows.

Fitted kitchens & built-in wardrobes.

Sleek bathrooms and quality materials.

Spacious balconies with green or city views.

Smart, space-efficient design for modern lifestyles.

Community Amenities:

Resort-style swimming pools & splash pads.

Fully equipped gym & outdoor fitness zones.

Jogging trails & cycling tracks.

Kids’ playgrounds, skate parks & trampolines.

Community retail, Spinneys, cafés, salons.

Reel Cinemas & outdoor event spaces.

Gated environment with 24/7 security & concierge.

Prime Location – Town Square Dubai:

Directly connected via Al Qudra Road, close to key areas:

10 min – Al Qudra Cycle Track

20 min – Dubai Hills Mall

25 min – Dubai Marina / Downtown

30 min – Dubai International Airport

Ideal For: