Residential complex Landmark project Seaside with beaches, hotels and golf courses, Dubai Islands area, Dubai, UAE

Dubai, United Arab Emirates
ID: 16105
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 2361908
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 19/05/2025

Location

  • Country
    United Arab Emirates
  • State
    Dubai

About the complex

Seaside is one of the largest projects in Dubai. Seaside is a residential complex that offers the perfect combination of modern comfort and tranquil living. Each residence is equipped with panoramic windows and spacious balconies with stunning sea views. The apartments are equipped with modern plumbing and household appliances. The interiors of the apartments are in no way inferior to those of a five-star resort. Apartments with 1-3 bedrooms are available for purchase. Seaside by Prestige One offers an array of top-notch amenities for beachfront living, including parking and electric vehicle charging, a spacious lobby, swimming pools, mini golf, smart home technology and more.

The artificial archipelago of Dubai Islands includes 5 islands, the total area of ​​which is 17 km2, and their coastline stretches for as much as 50 kilometers. There are more than 80 hotels and resorts, more than 20 km of pristine beaches, 9 marinas, 2 golf courses, theme parks, water sports centers and beach clubs.

Facilities and equipment in the house
  • Smart home system;
  • Electric car charging station;
  • Pool;
  • Swimming pool for children;
  • Children playground;
  • Mini golf;
  • BBQ area;
  • Gym;
  • Outdoor cinema;
  • Turnkey finishing of apartments;
  • The apartments are equipped with household appliances.
Advantages

Installments (65/35):

  • 65% – upon booking and while construction is underway;
  • 35% – after the project is completed in the 4th quarter 2026.
Location and nearby infrastructure
  • Dubai Islands Mall – 1 minute;
  • Dubai Islands Beach – 6 minutes;
  • Dubai Island Marina – 7 minutes;
  • Dubai Mall - 15 minutes;
  • Dubai International Airport – 18 minutes;
  • Burj Khalifa – 20 minutes;
  • Downtown Dubai – 20 minutes.

Location on the map

Dubai, United Arab Emirates

