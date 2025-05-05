  1. Realting.com
Residential complex Exclusive penthouses in new Four Seasons Residence with swimming pools and a wellness center, DIFC, Dubai, UAE

Dubai International Financial Centre, United Arab Emirates
  • Country
    United Arab Emirates
  • State
    Dubai
  • City
    Dubai International Financial Centre
  • Metro
    Emirates Towers (~ 1000 m)
  • Metro
    Financial Centre (~ 300 m)

About the complex

Four Seasons Private Residences DIFC by H&H Development is the hight of luxury in the dynamic center of Dubai, DIFC area. The project includes exclusive residences and penthouses, which create the unique space for life and work. Architecture by acclaimed British master Sir David Chipperfield seamlessly blends modern minimalism and sophistication, making every interior detail the embodiment of elegance.

Four Seasons Private Residences DIFC offers not only accommodation, but also the exquisite lifestyle. This is the place for those, who appreciate personality, high status and quality in everything. Exclusivity and exquisiteness of the residences make them the ideal choice both for living, and for investment, ensuring reliability and long-term value.

Amenities:

  • terrace and outdoor swimming pool
  • pool bar
  • spa and wellness center
  • changing rooms with a sauna and a steam bath
  • modern gym
  • private hobby studio
  • golf simulator
  • kids' pool and play room
  • theatre

Completion - 4th quarter of 2027.

Payment plan 10/50/40%.

Location and nearby infrastructure

The main business and cultural landmarks of Dubai, including the best restaurants, galleries, shopping malls and world-famous places of interest, are located in close proximity.

Dubai International Financial Centre, United Arab Emirates

