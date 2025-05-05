  1. Realting.com
Residential complex ANANDA RESIDENCES

Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$170,000
from
$4,899/m²
;
8
ID: 25738
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 15/04/2025

Location

  • Country
    United Arab Emirates
  • State
    Dubai

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  Class
    Class
    Comfort class
  The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2028
  Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished
  Number of floors
    Number of floors
    54

About the complex

Русский Русский

Dubai, a luxury project from a top developer in the most promising location of Dubai Motor City!

🌟 Ananda Residences project. It is a luxury project, consisting of two elegant towers of 54 residential floors and a catwalk - ground floor and parking level for 449 seats.

🌟 The towers are designed in a futuristic style with an emphasis on harmony, reliability and environmental friendliness. The project includes fully furnished studios, one- and two-bedroom apartments, and duplexes.

📍Location - Dubai Motor City
Readiness - II 2028

🌟 Advantages:
- Located in a popular, growing area of Motor City
- Many amenities offered in the project
- Fully furnished luxury apartments
- Loyal prices for apartments
- Several comfortable payment plans to choose from + discounts

🚗 Transport accessibility:
Ananda Residences provides easy access to key points in the city.
Convenient access to Sheikh Zayed Road and Hessa Street will allow you to quickly get to the main iconic locations of the metropolis.

Dubai Autodrome - 5 min
Dubai Sports City - 7 minutes
Dubai Hills Mall - 12 minutes
Global Village - 15 mins
Palm Jumeirah - 15 minutes
Mall of Emirates - 16 minutes
Palm Jumeirah - 17 minutes
Dubai Marina - 19 minutes
Dubai International Airport - 39 mins

🌟 This project offers residents a lot of premium amenities: a panoramic pool with a lounge zone, an ultra-modern fitness room, a playground, sports courts, a barbecue area, treadmills, spaces surrounded by greenery, recreation areas and much more. .

🌟All apartments in Ananda Towers are equipped with high-quality furniture and modern appliances. The kitchens are fully equipped with built-in appliances, including refrigerators and washing machines. The decoration uses premium materials such as marble, wood and glass, giving each apartment elegance and durability.

🌟 Starting prices (clarify when applying):
Studios - from 34.7 m2 - from $170,750
1 bedroom - from 69.4m2 - from $320,743
2 bedroom - from 106.8 m2 - from $461,852
3 br Duplex - from 185.6 m2 - from $865,093

PAYMENTS:
➡️ For studios: 80/20
20% + 4% DLD - first installment
60% during construction
- 20% installment for 2 years after delivery

➡️ For 1-3 br: 70/30
20% + 4% DLD - first installment
50% during construction
30% installment for 2 years after delivery

❗️ Important!- 100% discount up to 30%:
The cost of the studio at full payment - from $120,000

💠 Dubai Motor City is a promising, developing area with a fairly good location. It is surrounded by modern infrastructure and the best communities in Dubai, including: Arabian Ranches, Jumeirah Village, Dubai Sports City and Dubai Studio City.
💰Planned ROI when renting from 7-9%.

Now to purchase objects possible at the lowest cost

📲 All details in person, online or online display is possible. Complete Controversy of the Deal from Choice to Key Receipt.
❗️assistance with renting out and even with subsequent resale, all the objects are checked by our lawyers.
📲 leave an application, selection of the best options for your request: location, secondary or new building, number of bedrooms, view from the window, for living or investing and the desired budget

📲 and if you are considering the purchase of real estate in other countries, also a free selection, our countries: Bali, Bahrain, Bulgaria, Vietnam, Greece, Georgia, Zanzibar, Italy, Spain, Qatar, Cambodia, Mexico, Oman, Panama, Portugal, the Republic of Cyprus, Northern Cyprus, Serbia, Thailand (Phuket and Pattaya), Turkey, France, Montenegro.

Properties in the complex
Type
Area, m²
Price per m², USD
Property cost, USD
Apartments Studio apartment
Area, m² 34.7
Price per m², USD 4,921
Apartment price, USD 170,750

Location on the map

Dubai, United Arab Emirates

