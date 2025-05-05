  1. Realting.com
  2. United Arab Emirates
  Residential complex Cozy residential complex Trafford Residences with a wide range of amenities in Dubai South area, UAE

Residential complex Cozy residential complex Trafford Residences with a wide range of amenities in Dubai South area, UAE

Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$396,023
18/05/2025
$396,023
17/05/2025
$394,559
16/05/2025
$394,825
14/05/2025
$398,004
13/05/2025
$393,760
11/05/2025
$392,910
10/05/2025
$394,223
09/05/2025
$391,022
08/05/2025
$389,600
07/05/2025
$390,942
14/04/2025
$389,187
13/04/2025
$389,415
12/04/2025
$390,869
11/04/2025
$399,701
10/04/2025
$401,329
09/04/2025
$403,349
08/04/2025
$403,097
06/04/2025
$403,332
05/04/2025
$399,658
04/04/2025
$405,001
;
4
ID: 22357
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 2397140
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 19/05/2025

Location

  • Country
    United Arab Emirates
  • State
    Dubai

About the complex

Welcome to Trafford Residences, a place where modernity and comfort merge into one harmony. This prestigious residential project is located in the heart of Dubai South. The building of the complex impresses with its architecture and offers residents a luxurious and comfortable living space. Every corner here is created with attention to detail. On the roof of the complex there are various sports courts, where you can actively spend time with friends and family. Basketball, badminton and pickleball courts are ideal places to stay fit and compete. There are also table tennis tables, where you can spend time playing and having fun. For those who seek harmony and peace, there is a zen garden and a space for yoga. These are ideal places for meditation and practice, where you can relax and recharge your batteries, enjoy the atmosphere of calm and beauty. A special pleasure is the open-air cinema, where you can gather with loved ones and watch your favorite movies under the starry sky. For barbecue lovers, there are specially equipped areas where you can have a picnic and spend time in pleasant company. Inside the complex, you will find a magnificent swimming pool where you can cool off on a hot day, and for children, there is a separate pool where they can play happily and safely in the water. A modern equipped fitness center will allow you to maintain excellent physical shape. Also on the territory of the complex there are playgrounds where children can have fun and make new friends.

Extra opportunities

Installment plan (50/50):

  • 10% - upon booking
  • 10% - upon signing the purchase and sale agreement
  • 5% - after 4 months
  • 5% - after 8 months
  • 20% - after project delivery (Q4 2025)
  • 50% - monthly 2% for 2 years after project delivery
Features of the flats

The interiors are designed in monochromatic and pastel palettes, which create an atmosphere of calm and comfort. Here you can enjoy impeccable design that meets the highest standards. The kitchens are equipped with modern household appliances from CM Kitchen, which are not only a decoration, but also turn the cooking process into a real pleasure. At your disposal will be an oven, microwave, hood, stove, refrigerator, washing machine, as well as a kitchen set from the Sicilia brand. The bathrooms are equipped with exquisite Jaquar sanitary ware, which provides functionality and style. The glass partition gives the space lightness and visually increases the area. A heated towel rail built into the wall and a white ceramic sink complement the atmosphere of comfort, and a mirror with integrated LED lighting creates soft lighting.

Facilities and equipment in the house
  • Basketball court
  • Badminton and pickleball courts
  • Table tennis
  • Zen garden
  • Yoga area
  • Open-air cinema
  • Swimming pools for adults and children
  • Gym
  • Children's playgrounds
  • BBQ areas
Location and nearby infrastructure

Dubai South is a mixed-use development where residential, commercial and infrastructure coexist in harmony. It is shaping a new era in Dubai’s architectural landscape, based on the principles of sustainable development and innovative technologies. Trafford Residences fits perfectly into this concept, offering its residents all the benefits of living in such a promising area. The complex is located in close proximity to major transport arteries, making travel around the city easy and convenient. Dubai South has a well-developed network of roads and public transport, providing easy access to both business centers and entertainment areas. In addition, this area offers many opportunities for active recreation and entertainment. Here you will find parks, sports grounds, shopping malls and restaurants, which creates a unique atmosphere for living and working.

  • Palm Jumeirah – 25 minutes
  • Dubai Mall – 33 minutes
  • Burj Khalifa – 35 minutes

Location on the map

Dubai, United Arab Emirates

