Description
Params
Apartments
Address
Media
News

About the complex

AG Luxury Properties is proud to present this 4-room apartment on the Volga, located in the Jumeirah Village Triangle, Dubai. Starting price: AED 4,175,794. Payment plan: 10% down payment 32% During construction 10% handover 48% after handover Completion date: 4th quarter 2026 Volga Tower Apartments are among the luxury properties for which Dubai Property is famous. Residents have access to many first-class amenities. The following amenities are available in the village: Swimming pool Gymnasium Bicycle paths Fitness track Supermarkets Restaurants Cafes School Sports courts

Features

  • Security
  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Management company
  • House leased
  • Individual heating
  • Rough finish
  • Fenced area
  • Parking
  • Elevator
Property Parametres
Class
Class
Premium class
The year of construction
The year of construction
2026
Finishing options
Finishing options
Finished
New building location
Dubai, UAE

Video Review of apartment building Volga Tower

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} EUR
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} EUR
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} EUR
Monthly payment
Residence Kvartira v potryasayuschem kultovom rayone Dubaya
Residence Kvartira v potryasayuschem kultovom rayone Dubaya
Dubai, UAE
from
€227,555
The apartment in the stunning cult area of Dubai is similar to Beverly Hills! Free selection of real estate. Objects from the best developers. Full legal support of the transaction. We will provide you with: - A selection of the best apartments from reliable developers; - Guaranteeing annual investment income; - Interest-free installment for 7 years; - Free legal support; - Guaranteed transfer security in a transaction; - We will show personally the object in Dubai or online; - Assistance in the transfer of funds for payment. Radisson Dubai DAMAC Hills - a 24-story skyscraper from the well-known DAMAC Properties developer in the UAE, was commissioned in 2020 and is managed by an international hotel brand. Radisson Dubai DAMAC Hills presents residential real estate in the form of hotel apartments that can be purchased for accommodation or subsequent rental. The skyscraper is surrounded by numerous park areas and lakes ( residential development Damac Hills ). This place is famous for its striking resemblance to the Beverly Hills cult district in Los Angeles. The DAMAC Hills area is suitable for families with children, as well as for people who prefer sports spending time. UNIQUE: All apartments have large panoramic windows, and balconies are also available. Comfort and coziness adds a signature interior from professional Radisson designers. For the convenience of guests and staff, the complex has 10 elevators. There is also an outdoor pool with a seating area and large parking. On the ground floor there is a spacious lobby, shops, bars and restaurants work here. LOCATION PLUSES: Nearby are as many as five golf courses, several tennis courts, outdoor pools, football and cricket fields. Also in close availability there is a modern skatepark, a children's playground and a closed area for walking dogs. Thanks to the well-developed transport infrastructure of Damac Hills, you can reach the Dubai Exhibition Center in just 18 minutes. – to the Trump International Golf Club – 5 minutes; – to the equestrian and Polo Club equestrian complex – 10 minutes; – to the Miracle Garden flower garden – 15 minutes; – to the shopping and entertainment town Global Village – 20 minutes; – to the sights of Downtown Dubai – 30 minutes; – to the city beaches – 40 minutes; – to the airports DXB and Al Maktoum – 30 minutes. INVESTMENT PRIVACY: The furnished Radisson Dubai DAMAC Hills apartments are suitable for both accommodation and rental. Profitability is about 8% per year. For future investors, this is a very good rate of return. With pleasure we will answer all your questions, call or write!
Apart-hotel Ready Hotel Apartment | Investment Buy
Apart-hotel Ready Hotel Apartment | Investment Buy
Dubai, UAE
from
€135,000
Developer: Damac properties
DAMAC Hills 2 Hotel – an Edge by Rotana managed property – is a modern and elegant three-star property located in Dubai's vibrant DAMAC Hills 2 community. Guests at DAMAC Hills 2 Hotel Edge by Rotana can expect convenience and comfort close to world-class attractions such as the Malibu Beach wave pool, sports fields, outdoor cinema, paintball arcade, butterfly garden and more. Choose from 295 stylish and well-designed rooms and suites featuring the latest in-room technology, balconies and work desks. Enjoy the comforts of an all-day dining restaurant & bar, fully equipped gym and two outdoor temperature-controlled swimming pools. And for those on important business trips, DAMAC Hills 2 Hotel features four meeting rooms with flexible set-ups. Rotana is one of the region’s leading hotel management companies, with a portfolio of over 100 properties. Each of its four product brands offers advanced features, well-appointed rooms, and elegant design, artfully combined to deliver comfortable, intelligent guest experiences. Whether it's business or pleasure, consider all your needs fulfilled. The community DAMAC Hills 2 is a master community that curates a one-of-a-kind living experience – inspired by water, sports and fun for all ages. Previously known as AKOYA, DAMAC Hills 2 features clusters of thoughtfully-designed apartments, townhouses and villas surrounded by sports fields, paintball arcade, outdoor cinema and among other several attractions, the new wave pool - Malibu Beach. Completely self-contained and ever-growing, DAMAC Hills 2 balances tranquil with active, away from the bustle of the city and yet with easy access to its business and leisure hubs. In addition to the new and exciting upcoming features, the community plays host to a mall with a supermarket, health clinic, outdoor gymnasium, food trucks and more.
Residential complex Luxury high-rise residence Nautica with a swimming pool and a marina, Dubai Maritime city, Dubai, UAE
Residential complex Luxury high-rise residence Nautica with a swimming pool and a marina, Dubai Maritime city, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, UAE
from
€663,349
Agency: TRANIO
We offer apartments with a panoramic view of the sea, the marina and the city. The residence features an infinity pool, a yoga area, a jacuzzi, sports grounds, a gym, a marina. Completion - 4th quarter of 2026. Location and nearby infrastructure Dubai Mall - 20 minutes Dubai International Airport - 20 minutes Jumeirah Beach - 10 minutes DIFC - 20 minutes Burj Khalifa - 20 minutes Downtown Dubai - 20 minutes Dubai Marina - 15 minutes
