Residential complex New Vitalia Palm Jumeirah Residences with a swimming pool, a gym and restaurants, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, UAE

Vitalia at Palm Jumeirah is a luxury 9-storey residential project, which will give its residents the feeling of ultimate opulence, tranquility and comfort. The complex offers spacious, elegant and properly designed apartments, where every element is thought-out to the last detail. Apartments with 1-2 bedrooms, duplexes and penthouses with 4 bedrooms are available. High ceilings and stylish interiors create the atmosphere of sophistication and comfort. The residences offer the ideal combination of freedom and comfort. Despite the lack of furniture, which will give you an opportunity to design your accommodation the way you like it, the kitchens are equipped with quality appliances.

The complex offers a range of the unique amenities, aimed at making the owners' life really convenient. There are jogging and bike tracks here, for those, who take care of their health and prefer active lifestyle. The barbecue area will become the ideal place for leisure-time activities with family and friends, and the modern gym is equipped with modern machines, allowing to keep fit. There is a safe and convenient kids' playground, where children can be safe and have a good time. The residents' safety is provided by around-the-clock security, giving them tranquility and confidence. The perfect swimming pool with a lounge area invites to relax in cozy atmosphere. The spacious parking solves the issue of cars placement and offers enough space for all residents and their guests. Moreover, the residents can enjoy different tastes and gastronomic impressions in the cafes and restaurants, situated directly in the territory.

This project is the unique opportunity to become an owner of the luxury accommodation. The flexible payment system makes the purchase process the most convenient and available.

Amenities:

jogging and bike tracks

barbecue area

gym

kids' playground

security

swimming pool

spacious parking

cafes and restaurants

Completion - 3rd quarter of 2026.

Location and nearby infrastructure

Palm Jumeirah offers numerous advantages, such as wonderful white sandy beaches, luxury resorts, and world-class hotels. The area ensures high level of safety and privacy, as well as variety of restaurants, shops, and entertainment facilities. Due to good transport accessibility and proximity to the main landmarks of Dubai, Palm Jumeirah is the ideal place both for living, and recreation.