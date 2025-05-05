  1. Realting.com
  2. United Arab Emirates
  3. Residential complex New Vitalia Palm Jumeirah Residences with a swimming pool, a gym and restaurants, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, UAE

Residential complex New Vitalia Palm Jumeirah Residences with a swimming pool, a gym and restaurants, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, UAE

Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$2,35M
18/05/2025
$2,37M
17/05/2025
$2,36M
16/05/2025
$2,36M
14/05/2025
$2,38M
13/05/2025
$2,35M
11/05/2025
$2,35M
10/05/2025
$2,36M
09/05/2025
$2,34M
08/05/2025
$2,33M
07/05/2025
$2,34M
14/04/2025
$2,33M
13/04/2025
$2,33M
12/04/2025
$2,34M
11/04/2025
$2,39M
10/04/2025
$2,40M
09/04/2025
$2,41M
08/04/2025
$2,41M
06/04/2025
$2,41M
05/04/2025
$2,39M
04/04/2025
$2,42M
;
20
Leave a request
Address Address
Params Params
Description Description
Media Media
ID: 22554
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 2410786
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 19/05/2025

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    United Arab Emirates
  • State
    Dubai

About the complex

Vitalia at Palm Jumeirah is a luxury 9-storey residential project, which will give its residents the feeling of ultimate opulence, tranquility and comfort. The complex offers spacious, elegant and properly designed apartments, where every element is thought-out to the last detail. Apartments with 1-2 bedrooms, duplexes and penthouses with 4 bedrooms are available. High ceilings and stylish interiors create the atmosphere of sophistication and comfort. The residences offer the ideal combination of freedom and comfort. Despite the lack of furniture, which will give you an opportunity to design your accommodation the way you like it, the kitchens are equipped with quality appliances.

The complex offers a range of the unique amenities, aimed at making the owners' life really convenient. There are jogging and bike tracks here, for those, who take care of their health and prefer active lifestyle. The barbecue area will become the ideal place for leisure-time activities with family and friends, and the modern gym is equipped with modern machines, allowing to keep fit. There is a safe and convenient kids' playground, where children can be safe and have a good time. The residents' safety is provided by around-the-clock security, giving them tranquility and confidence. The perfect swimming pool with a lounge area invites to relax in cozy atmosphere. The spacious parking solves the issue of cars placement and offers enough space for all residents and their guests. Moreover, the residents can enjoy different tastes and gastronomic impressions in the cafes and restaurants, situated directly in the territory.

This project is the unique opportunity to become an owner of the luxury accommodation. The flexible payment system makes the purchase process the most convenient and available.

Amenities:

  • jogging and bike tracks
  • barbecue area
  • gym
  • kids' playground
  • security
  • swimming pool
  • spacious parking
  • cafes and restaurants

Completion - 3rd quarter of 2026.

Location and nearby infrastructure

Palm Jumeirah offers numerous advantages, such as wonderful white sandy beaches, luxury resorts, and world-class hotels. The area ensures high level of safety and privacy, as well as variety of restaurants, shops, and entertainment facilities. Due to good transport accessibility and proximity to the main landmarks of Dubai, Palm Jumeirah is the ideal place both for living, and recreation.

  • Dubai Marina - 22 minutes
  • Mall of the Emirates - 26 minutes
  • Expo City Dubai - 30 minutes
  • Dubai Mall - 35 minutes
  • Burj Khalifa - 40 minutes
  • Palm Jebel Ali - 40 minutes
  • Dubai Intl Airport (DXB) - 45 minutes
  • Al Maktoum Intl Airport - 45 minutes

Location on the map

Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential complex Marbella Resort Hotel by THOE
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$855,725
Residential complex ROYAL BAY
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$953,425
Residential complex New complex of apartments with private swimming pools Samana Resorts 2, Dubai Production city, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$182,717
Residential complex Spacious chalets in the new Orise Residence with a swimming pool and panoramic views, Dubai Maritime City, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$1,44M
Residential complex New VERDAN1A 2 Residence with swimming pools, a spa and a clubhouse, Dubailand, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$308,066
You are viewing
Residential complex New Vitalia Palm Jumeirah Residences with a swimming pool, a gym and restaurants, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$2,35M
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Apartment building Ready Apartments in Damac Hills Community
Apartment building Ready Apartments in Damac Hills Community
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$216,085
Three residential towers offering studios, along with one and two-bedroom apartments with panoramic views of the DAMAC Hills development and its green outdoor spaces. Bellavista condominiums in Dubai for sale looks out over the Trump International Golf Club Dubai with a universe of facilitie…
Developer
Damac properties
Leave a request
Residential complex Aqua Dimore
Residential complex Aqua Dimore
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$204,110
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 19
Luxury apartments with a furnished kitchen and necessary appliances! Interest-free installments! High yield - 8%! A wonderful apartment for living, investment and rental! Aqua Dimore in Al Barsha South! Amenities: swimming pool, steam bath, sauna, SPA, jacuzzi, cascading fountains , green …
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Leave a request
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Residential complex Binghatti Royale
Residential complex Binghatti Royale
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$376,712
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 44
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Leave a request
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in United Arab Emirates
From Rent to Groceries. How Much Does It Cost to Live in Dubai
05.05.2025
From Rent to Groceries. How Much Does It Cost to Live in Dubai
How to Refund Tax Free in the UAE — All the Nuances and Current Conditions
21.03.2025
How to Refund Tax Free in the UAE — All the Nuances and Current Conditions
Sharjah Overtaking Dubai? The Number of Real Estate Transactions in This Emirate Up 102% in a Year
26.02.2025
Sharjah Overtaking Dubai? The Number of Real Estate Transactions in This Emirate Up 102% in a Year
Why is Dubai Building a Specialised Crypto Skyscraper?
30.01.2025
Why is Dubai Building a Specialised Crypto Skyscraper?
457 Plots in Dubai Converted to Freehold: Conditions And Process
29.01.2025
457 Plots in Dubai Converted to Freehold: Conditions And Process
Buy a Furnished Apartment in the UAE: an Overview of Properties From €130 thousand to €2.4 million.
11.01.2025
Buy a Furnished Apartment in the UAE: an Overview of Properties From €130 thousand to €2.4 million.
Dubai's Housing Market Continues to Show Record Growth Rates. Analysis From REALTING
28.11.2024
Dubai's Housing Market Continues to Show Record Growth Rates. Analysis From REALTING
UAE Property Inheritance Rules
02.10.2024
UAE Property Inheritance Rules
Show all publications