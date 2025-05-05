  1. Realting.com
Residential complex Luxury penthouses in a prestigious beachfront complex, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, UAE

Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$7,48M
14/04/2025
$7,44M
13/04/2025
$7,44M
12/04/2025
$7,47M
11/04/2025
$7,64M
10/04/2025
$7,67M
09/04/2025
$7,71M
08/04/2025
$7,70M
06/04/2025
$7,71M
05/04/2025
$7,64M
04/04/2025
$7,74M
03/04/2025
$7,83M
02/04/2025
$7,81M
01/04/2025
$7,79M
30/03/2025
$7,77M
29/03/2025
$7,83M
28/03/2025
$7,85M
27/03/2025
$7,83M
26/03/2025
$7,82M
25/03/2025
$7,79M
24/03/2025
$7,77M
;
20
Media Media
ID: 24863
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 2422775
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 14/04/2025

Location

  • Country
    United Arab Emirates
  • State
    Dubai

About the complex

Anantara The Palm Penthouses is an exceptional residential complex located in the heart of one of the most iconic resorts in the world, Palm Jumeirah in Dubai. Inspired by Asian traditions, the project combines luxury and modern trends in architecture, offering penthouses with unique panoramic views of the crystal-clear lagoons, the Arabian Gulf and the majestic skyscrapers of Dubai. These residences are not just a place to live, but a space to experience an atmosphere of exclusivity, comfort and sophisticated style.

Each penthouse at Anantara The Palm features a thoughtful layout, with an emphasis on maximum natural light and space. Floor-to-ceiling windows fill the space with light and open up mesmerizing views, creating the perfect environment for relaxation and enjoying every moment. The interior design combines elements of Asian design, creating an atmosphere of harmony and tranquility, where every detail is made with love for tradition and quality. Here you will find luxurious bathrooms, spacious bedrooms and vast terraces with views of the most picturesque part of Dubai.

The project is not only a symbol of luxury housing, but also offers exceptional service and infrastructure of a five-star level. Residents will be able to enjoy all the amenities of the Anantara resort, including swimming pools with sea views, a fitness center, a premium restaurant, as well as an unrivaled level of service.

Facilities and equipment in the house
  • Lagoons with crystal clear water
  • Panoramic windows and maximum natural light
  • Swimming pool with a view
  • First line to the sea

Location on the map

Dubai, United Arab Emirates

