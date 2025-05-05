Residential complex New complex of apartments with private swimming pools Samana Parkville with rich infrastructure, Dubailand Residence Complex, Dubai, UAE

Sophistication and elegance in every moment - that's what you'll find in SAMANA Parkville. This residential project, the embodiment of the dictionary style and exquisiteness, offers not only accommodation, but the unique lifestyle, where every day becomes a feast. Studios and apartments with 1-3 bedrooms are available. Interior spaces, decorated with consideration to contemporary trends, offer the harmony of style and coziness. Residences are equipped with built-in kitchen appliances and "smart home" system, allowing you to immerse yourself in comfort immediately. Tour private apartments with a swimming pool will become the ideal place for relaxation.

The priority of the project is your health, that's why in the territory, there is a modern fitness center and an outdoor sports ground in order that you can go in for sports in the midst of wonderful landscapes. Cozy lounge areas, kids' playgrounds, indoor and outdoor fitness centers, swimming pools, green corners for seclusion - all these create the ideal environment for life, work and recreation. Every corner here is created to meet all your requirements - from kids' playgrounds to special meditation areas. You'll find space for both communication with your loved ones, and seclusion here. Every moment, spent here, is full of cheer and tranquility, allowing you to enjoy life at full breath. Purchasing a residence in this project, you choose not only the lifestyle, but also invest in the future.The flexible payment plan - just 1% per month - makes this project affordable and attractive.

Amenities:

apartments with private swimming pools

fitness center

sports ground

kids' playgrounds

meditation areas

Completion - 2nd quarter of 2028

Payment plan (15/85)

Features of the flats

Semi-furnished apartments (built-in kitchen appliances and "Smart Home" system)

Location and nearby infrastructure

The property has the good location: