Residential complex New complex of apartments with private swimming pools Samana Parkville with rich infrastructure, Dubailand Residence Complex, Dubai, UAE

Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$303,141
14/04/2025
$301,268
13/04/2025
$301,444
12/04/2025
$302,570
11/04/2025
$309,407
10/04/2025
$310,668
09/04/2025
$312,231
08/04/2025
$312,036
06/04/2025
$312,218
05/04/2025
$309,374
04/04/2025
$313,510
03/04/2025
$316,987
02/04/2025
$316,319
01/04/2025
$315,604
30/03/2025
$197,422
29/03/2025
$198,899
28/03/2025
$199,625
27/03/2025
$198,925
26/03/2025
$198,801
25/03/2025
$198,122
24/03/2025
$197,452
;
20
Media Media
ID: 25202
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 2430173
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 14/04/2025

Location

  • Country
    United Arab Emirates
  • State
    Dubai

About the complex

Sophistication and elegance in every moment - that's what you'll find in SAMANA Parkville. This residential project, the embodiment of the dictionary style and exquisiteness, offers not only accommodation, but the unique lifestyle, where every day becomes a feast. Studios and apartments with 1-3 bedrooms are available. Interior spaces, decorated with consideration to contemporary trends, offer the harmony of style and coziness. Residences are equipped with built-in kitchen appliances and "smart home" system, allowing you to immerse yourself in comfort immediately. Tour private apartments with a swimming pool will become the ideal place for relaxation.

The priority of the project is your health, that's why in the territory, there is a modern fitness center and an outdoor sports ground in order that you can go in for sports in the midst of wonderful landscapes. Cozy lounge areas, kids' playgrounds, indoor and outdoor fitness centers, swimming pools, green corners for seclusion - all these create the ideal environment for life, work and recreation. Every corner here is created to meet all your requirements - from kids' playgrounds to special meditation areas. You'll find space for both communication with your loved ones, and seclusion here. Every moment, spent here, is full of cheer and tranquility, allowing you to enjoy life at full breath. Purchasing a residence in this project, you choose not only the lifestyle, but also invest in the future.The flexible payment plan - just 1% per month - makes this project affordable and attractive.

Amenities:

  • apartments with private swimming pools
  • fitness center
  • sports ground
  • kids' playgrounds
  • meditation areas

Completion - 2nd quarter of 2028

Payment plan (15/85)

Features of the flats

Semi-furnished apartments (built-in kitchen appliances and "Smart Home" system)

Location and nearby infrastructure

The property has the good location:

  • 5–10 minutes to Global Village and The Aquila School
  • 10–15 minutes to Dubai Outlet Mall, IMG World, Fairgreen International School
  • 15–20 minutes to Mirdif City Centre and Dubai Airport
  • 20–25 minutes to Dubai Mall, Miracle Garden and Burj Khalifa

Location on the map

Dubai, United Arab Emirates

