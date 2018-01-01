  1. Realting.com
Dubai, UAE
€539,357
About the complex

Apartments in the premium complex Mallside Branded Residence in the Dubai Hills Estate area! Panoramic views of Dubai landmarks - BurjAl Arab and Burj Khalifa! Return on investment averages 6.9%! Perfect for comfortable living and investment!

Infrastructure: restaurants and cafes, a huge swimming pool, spa and fitness centers on the roof of the building.

Location:
Since Mallside Residence is located just off Al Khail Road, you can easily get around the city. Travel time to Business Bay, Dubai Marina and Dubai International Airport will not exceed 25 minutes.
While staying at Mallside Residence, you will have easy access to Dubai Hills Park, the longest park in the residential area.

Payment Plan:
10% - down payment
60% - under construction
30% - upon completion

Features

  • Security
  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Parking
  • Elevator
Property Parametres
The year of construction
2026
Finishing options
Finished
Number of floors
24
New building location
Dubai, UAE

Realting.com
Go