  2. United Arab Emirates
  Residential complex Furnished villa R9 Mansion with a swimming pool and a garden, Al Barari, Dubai, UAE

Residential complex Furnished villa R9 Mansion with a swimming pool and a garden, Al Barari, Dubai, UAE

Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$20,48M
18/05/2025
$20,48M
17/05/2025
$20,41M
16/05/2025
$20,42M
14/05/2025
$20,59M
13/05/2025
$20,37M
11/05/2025
$20,32M
10/05/2025
$20,39M
09/05/2025
$20,23M
08/05/2025
$20,15M
07/05/2025
$20,22M
14/04/2025
$20,13M
13/04/2025
$20,14M
12/04/2025
$20,22M
11/04/2025
$20,67M
10/04/2025
$20,76M
09/04/2025
$20,86M
08/04/2025
$20,85M
06/04/2025
$20,86M
05/04/2025
$20,67M
04/04/2025
$20,95M
;
17
ID: 22362
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 2397326
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 19/05/2025

Location

  • Country
    United Arab Emirates
  • State
    Dubai

About the complex

Welcome to the world of exceptional luxury and sophistication - R9 Mansion villa, which dazzles with its splendor and elegance. Floor-to-ceiling windows create harmony between the interior and nature, filling the rooms with soft natural light. The rooms are decorated in warm colors. The residence includes two spacious floors, consisting of 5 luxury bedrooms and numerous lounge areas, each of which is created for comfortable living and meetings with your loved ones.

Every element of the interior has been carefully selected to create the cozy atmosphere. There is the furniture bu the leading brands, such as Minotti, Fendi, Poliform, Meridiani, B&B Italia and Ligne Roset. Poggenpohl kitchen cabinetry and Gaggenau appliances - all these ensure not only style, but also functionality. Light fixtures by such famous brands as Flos and Paolo Castelli create the unique atmosphere in every room, and marble flooring by Calacatta Oro, Nero Marquina and wood give your home unparalleled charm. The walls are made of the Italian classic marble of delicate white color with golden and pale putty streaks Calacatta Gold, and light oak.

It the territory of the estate, there is a wonderful garden, elegant dining areas and a stylish bar. The central place is occupied by the splendid swimming pool, which is the ideal backdrop for idyllic life outdoors.

R9 Mansion is a place, where luxury and comfort become a part of everyday life. Allow yourself to immerse into the world, where every day becomes a feast, and a house - the real reflection of your style and individuality.

Features

  • garden
  • bar
  • swimming pool
  • fully furnished estate
  • furniture, finishing materials, and appliances by the famous brands
Facilities and equipment in the house

Fully furnished villa, Gaggenau appliances.

Location and nearby infrastructure

Al Barari is famous for its green areas, picturesque landscapes, creating the harmonious atmosphere for life. The area offers accommodation in stylish villas and apartments, which are notable for a high level of comfort and modern design. In Al Barari, there is a concept of living in harmony with nature, and great attention is paid to environmental care. The large focus is also on landscaping: there are lush gardens, ponds and walking paths, which are ideal for leisure time and walks outdoors.

Al Barari also offers different amenities, including fitness centers, spa salons, restaurants, making the residents' everyday life even more comfortable. Safety is also on a high level, and infrastructure of the area ensures easy access to the main highways of Dubai. Moreover, Al Barari is located close to the city center, allowing the residents to enjoy seclusion, staying within walking distance of all urban facilities and entertainment.

  • Global Village - 15 minutes
  • IMG Worlds of Adventure - 19 minutes
  • Dubai Outlet Mall - 23 minutes
  • Dubai Int. Airport – 30 minutes
  • Burj Khalifa - 30 minutes
  • Al Maktoum Int.Airport - 44 minutes

Location on the map

Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Residential complex Bayview T2
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$591,476
Residential complex New Jaddaf Waterfront Lumiere Heights Residence with a pool, gardens and a panoramic view close to a metro station, Al Jadaf Waterfront, Dubai
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$204,116
Residential complex ORLA, Dorchester Collection — new luxury residence by Omniyat with a private beach in the prestigious district of Palm Jumeirah, Dubai
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$13,95M
Apartment building Billionaire Sky Penthouse Jacob & Co Binghatti
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$202,41M
Apartment building Emerald Burj Binghatti Jacob & Co
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$2,29M
Residential complex Furnished villa R9 Mansion with a swimming pool and a garden, Al Barari, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$20,48M
