Residential complex Furnished villa R9 Mansion with a swimming pool and a garden, Al Barari, Dubai, UAE

Welcome to the world of exceptional luxury and sophistication - R9 Mansion villa, which dazzles with its splendor and elegance. Floor-to-ceiling windows create harmony between the interior and nature, filling the rooms with soft natural light. The rooms are decorated in warm colors. The residence includes two spacious floors, consisting of 5 luxury bedrooms and numerous lounge areas, each of which is created for comfortable living and meetings with your loved ones.

Every element of the interior has been carefully selected to create the cozy atmosphere. There is the furniture bu the leading brands, such as Minotti, Fendi, Poliform, Meridiani, B&B Italia and Ligne Roset. Poggenpohl kitchen cabinetry and Gaggenau appliances - all these ensure not only style, but also functionality. Light fixtures by such famous brands as Flos and Paolo Castelli create the unique atmosphere in every room, and marble flooring by Calacatta Oro, Nero Marquina and wood give your home unparalleled charm. The walls are made of the Italian classic marble of delicate white color with golden and pale putty streaks Calacatta Gold, and light oak.

It the territory of the estate, there is a wonderful garden, elegant dining areas and a stylish bar. The central place is occupied by the splendid swimming pool, which is the ideal backdrop for idyllic life outdoors.

R9 Mansion is a place, where luxury and comfort become a part of everyday life. Allow yourself to immerse into the world, where every day becomes a feast, and a house - the real reflection of your style and individuality.

Facilities and equipment in the house

Location and nearby infrastructure

Al Barari is famous for its green areas, picturesque landscapes, creating the harmonious atmosphere for life. The area offers accommodation in stylish villas and apartments, which are notable for a high level of comfort and modern design. In Al Barari, there is a concept of living in harmony with nature, and great attention is paid to environmental care. The large focus is also on landscaping: there are lush gardens, ponds and walking paths, which are ideal for leisure time and walks outdoors.

Al Barari also offers different amenities, including fitness centers, spa salons, restaurants, making the residents' everyday life even more comfortable. Safety is also on a high level, and infrastructure of the area ensures easy access to the main highways of Dubai. Moreover, Al Barari is located close to the city center, allowing the residents to enjoy seclusion, staying within walking distance of all urban facilities and entertainment.