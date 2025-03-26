  1. Realting.com
Residential complex

Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$857,490
14
ID: 14884
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 04/06/2025

Location

  Country
    United Arab Emirates
  State
    Dubai

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  Class
    Class
    Premium class
  Type of new building construction
    Type of new building construction
    Monolithic
  The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2026
  Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished
  Number of floors
    Number of floors
    67

Interior details

Security features:

  Security

Exterior details

Parking features:

  Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Fenced area
  • Elevator

Additionally

  Management company
  Online tour

About the complex

Rising from the heart of Dubai Marina, glancing at iconic Palm Jumeirah, and gazing at stunning Dubai Harbor, Skyline is luxury waterfront living redefined. The limited-edition units are a masterpiece of design with breathtaking ocean views that will take your breath away. Every detail is expertly crafted to exude elegance and sophistication. From the exquisite interiors to the finest finishes, the Skyline is what luxury living is all about. 

The separate lobby with dedicated lifts, 24-hour security, and state-of-the-art surveillance will protect your privacy and safety. With only 3 expansive units per floor, you get a stunning 270-degree view of the Dubai harbor, marina, sea, and pulsating marina skyline. Sunrise to sunset, there’;s never a dull moment. Leisure has privacy with two floors of a stunning infinity pool, rooftop clubhouse, and separate access to community features. Relaxation is right at your doorstep.

There's something about feeling the fresh air out in the open waters. Wake up to the sound of waves gently lapping against the boat's hull, take a dip in the ocean for a morning swim & sip coffee on the deck while watching the sunset. Sail your own, lease, or hire from thousands of yachts for the day.

 

Specifications 

  • Leatherette & rich veneer-finished wardrobes 
  • Floor to Floor height of 3.6 meters 
  • Smart Home automation enabled 
  • Flexi track lighting 
  • Fully fitted kitchen with state-of-the-art home appliances (Mille or equivalent fittings) 
  • Smart WC

 

Project amenities 

  • Cinema
  • Health club with Sauna & Steam 
  • Family Zone with Barbecue Area 
  • Valet & Concierge Services
  • Indoor & outdoor gym
  • Infinity pool & kids pool
  • Café with dining area
  • Pool deck with day bed
  • Executive serviced lounge
  • Outdoor Yoga and relaxation area
Apartments 1 room
Area, m² 78.1 – 115.4
Price per m², USD 11,135 – 12,895
Apartment price, USD 925,599 – 1,39M
Apartments 2 rooms
Area, m² 137.0 – 179.3
Price per m², USD 10,846 – 14,070
Apartment price, USD 1,49M – 2,19M
Apartments 3 rooms
Area, m² 219.2 – 336.1
Price per m², USD 11,722 – 13,483
Apartment price, USD 2,61M – 4,53M

Location on the map

Dubai, United Arab Emirates

