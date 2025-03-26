Residential complex

Rising from the heart of Dubai Marina, glancing at iconic Palm Jumeirah, and gazing at stunning Dubai Harbor, Skyline is luxury waterfront living redefined. The limited-edition units are a masterpiece of design with breathtaking ocean views that will take your breath away. Every detail is expertly crafted to exude elegance and sophistication. From the exquisite interiors to the finest finishes, the Skyline is what luxury living is all about.

The separate lobby with dedicated lifts, 24-hour security, and state-of-the-art surveillance will protect your privacy and safety. With only 3 expansive units per floor, you get a stunning 270-degree view of the Dubai harbor, marina, sea, and pulsating marina skyline. Sunrise to sunset, there’;s never a dull moment. Leisure has privacy with two floors of a stunning infinity pool, rooftop clubhouse, and separate access to community features. Relaxation is right at your doorstep.

There's something about feeling the fresh air out in the open waters. Wake up to the sound of waves gently lapping against the boat's hull, take a dip in the ocean for a morning swim & sip coffee on the deck while watching the sunset. Sail your own, lease, or hire from thousands of yachts for the day.

Specifications

Leatherette & rich veneer-finished wardrobes

Floor to Floor height of 3.6 meters

Smart Home automation enabled

Flexi track lighting

Fully fitted kitchen with state-of-the-art home appliances (Mille or equivalent fittings)

Smart WC

Project amenities