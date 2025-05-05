Residential complex New residence Beverly Grande with a swimming pool, restaurants and a school, Motor City, Dubai, UAE

Beverly Grande is a new premium project by HMB Homes in Motor City, which ideally combines dynamics of urban life with comfort and aesthetics of modern design. The complex architecture is executed in the futuristic style with a focus on functionality and high quality of materials. This area of Dubai is famous for its well-developed infrastructure, proximity to the key highways and cozy atmosphere, ideal for both living and investment.

The complex offers carefully designed studios and apartments with 1, 2 and 3 bedrooms, thought out to the last detail: from stylish interiors to partial furnishing and ready kitchen areas. Residents will be able to enjoy the resort level of amenities, including a swimming pool, a fitness room, cafes and restaurants, supermarkets, GEMS Metropole school, as well as proximity to First Avenue Mall. Payment plan options vary based on the property type and make the purchase extremely comfortable.

Amenities:

Hotel level: resort amenities

Restaurants and cafes

Supermarkets

GEMS Metropole school

First Avenue Mall

Completion - 4th quarter of 2027.

Payment plan

Studios and 1-bedroom apartments - 60/40

2- and 3-bedroom apartments - 40/60

Features of the flats

Semi furnished

Location and nearby infrastructure

Dubai Motor City is more than just a neighborhood — it's a unique lifestyle hub where urban living, speed, and comfort come together.