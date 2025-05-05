  1. Realting.com
  2. United Arab Emirates
  3. Dubai
  4. Residential complex New complex of beachfront villas Amali Islands with panoramic views and a floating helipad, The World Islands, Dubai, UAE

Residential complex New complex of beachfront villas Amali Islands with panoramic views and a floating helipad, The World Islands, Dubai, UAE

Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$20,92M
;
3
Leave a request
Address Address
Params Params
Description Description
Media Media
ID: 21062
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 2388341
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 14/04/2025

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    United Arab Emirates
  • State
    Dubai

About the complex

Amali Island is a unique project that will become the pearl of the World Islands archipelago, located in the picturesque Arabian Gulf. Offering a limited collection of 24 elegant villas with 5-7 bedrooms, Amali Island impresses with its style, which is inspired by South American architecture. Each residence will provide its owners with direct access to a clean beach.

Four types of villas are available for purchase: Avatea, Aria, Aurora and Amorino. Each of them, with the exception of the one-of-a-kind Avatea mansion with 7 bedrooms, is presented in two versions: Grande and Minima, which allows you to create an individual style for your home. The choice of style and color palette will also please. Terra is a modern line that is distinguished by graphite and blue accents, delicate pastel shades, while Ultra is a harmony of beige and gray tones with terracotta inclusions.

The landscape design, which will be created by specialists from Square M Design, will harmoniously complement the interiors developed by HBA and reflecting the highest standards of luxury. The villas have three floors, which include: a spacious living room, cozy bedrooms with dressing rooms, a garage, an office, recreation areas, including a spa and a gym. Elevators are also provided for the convenience of residents. Some villas will offer additional comfort elements - for example, a spa, relaxation terraces, a hookah lounge and pool bars.

Future owners of villas will be able to take advantage of high-class services, including restaurants, fitness centers and a spa, as well as enjoy an exclusive club house, which will be available only to residents. For pleasant walks, there is a park with picturesque alleys where you can relax and enjoy the atmosphere of the island. The territory has a helipad and private berths for yachts, which adds even more comfort.

Facilities and equipment in the house
  • Private beach
  • Beautiful sea view, Dubai skyline and Palm Jumeirah
  • Private boat
  • Helipad
  • Swimming pool
  • Spa
  • Gym
  • Shish lounge
Advantages

Installments (60/40):

  • 5% – upon booking
  • 15% – 30 days after booking
  • 5% – 3 months after booking
  • 5% – 6 months after booking
  • 5% – 9 months after booking
  • 5% – 1 year after booking
  • 5% – 15 months after booking
  • 5% – 1.5 years after booking
  • 5% – 21 months after booking
  • 5% – 2 years after booking
  • 40% – upon delivery of the property (Q1 2027)
Location and nearby infrastructure

Residents and their guests can enjoy stunningly designed hotels such as the Anantara World Islands Resort, as well as new unique destinations such as Vegas Inspired Island, which will be transformed into a replica of Las Vegas. For those who want to visit the mainland attractions, the Jumeirah area offers cozy promenades, chic beaches and a variety of restaurants, all just a 10-15 minute boat ride away. The mainland of Dubai is just 8 minutes away, and Amali Island can be reached from any port.

Location on the map

Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential complex Ghost by Binghatti
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$269,066
Residential complex New Eden House Zabeel Residence with swimming pools and a spa close to the international airport and Downtown Dubai, DIFC, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$1,35M
Apartment building Riwa Meraas
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$639,905
Residential complex Eleganz by Danube
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$394,247
Residential complex New residence LAGOON views (Phase 2) with swimming pools, gardens and entertainment areas, Golf city (Damac Hills), Dubai, UAE
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$277,252
You are viewing
Residential complex New complex of beachfront villas Amali Islands with panoramic views and a floating helipad, The World Islands, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$20,92M
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential complex Marriott Executive Apartments — residence by MAG with a swimming pool and a fitness center in Al Barsha South, Dubai
Residential complex Marriott Executive Apartments — residence by MAG with a swimming pool and a fitness center in Al Barsha South, Dubai
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$749,267
The residence features an underground garage, a garden and a swimming pool, a spa center, a fitness center, a lounge area, a kids' club, a conference room. Location and nearby infrastructure Jumeirah Beach - 20 minutes Burj Khalifa - 15 minutes Dubai Marina - 20 minutes Palm Jumeirah - 17 …
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Apartment building V1ter Object1
Apartment building V1ter Object1
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$387,299
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 25
The perfect balance for comfortable living in Dubai. Close to main attractions, but away from the noisy tourist routes. With excellent access to transport to work but in a quiet and friendly area to enjoy life. There are 2 bedroom units and 3 bedroom units still available. A 25-storey resid…
Agency
AG LUXURY PROPERTIES LLC
Leave a request
Residential complex Belgrove Residences
Residential complex Belgrove Residences
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$493,378
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2027
Number of floors 26
Apartments in the stunning Belgrove Residences project in the Bukadra area! Fully furnished kitchen! Access to the crystal lagoon! A great option for living and investment! Gorgeous panoramic views! We will select housing with a favorable rate on a mortgage or installment plan in the UAE! Am…
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Leave a request
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in United Arab Emirates
From Rent to Groceries. How Much Does It Cost to Live in Dubai
05.05.2025
From Rent to Groceries. How Much Does It Cost to Live in Dubai
How to Refund Tax Free in the UAE — All the Nuances and Current Conditions
21.03.2025
How to Refund Tax Free in the UAE — All the Nuances and Current Conditions
Sharjah Overtaking Dubai? The Number of Real Estate Transactions in This Emirate Up 102% in a Year
26.02.2025
Sharjah Overtaking Dubai? The Number of Real Estate Transactions in This Emirate Up 102% in a Year
Why is Dubai Building a Specialised Crypto Skyscraper?
30.01.2025
Why is Dubai Building a Specialised Crypto Skyscraper?
457 Plots in Dubai Converted to Freehold: Conditions And Process
29.01.2025
457 Plots in Dubai Converted to Freehold: Conditions And Process
Buy a Furnished Apartment in the UAE: an Overview of Properties From €130 thousand to €2.4 million.
11.01.2025
Buy a Furnished Apartment in the UAE: an Overview of Properties From €130 thousand to €2.4 million.
Dubai's Housing Market Continues to Show Record Growth Rates. Analysis From REALTING
28.11.2024
Dubai's Housing Market Continues to Show Record Growth Rates. Analysis From REALTING
UAE Property Inheritance Rules
02.10.2024
UAE Property Inheritance Rules
Show all publications