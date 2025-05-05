Residential complex New complex of beachfront villas Amali Islands with panoramic views and a floating helipad, The World Islands, Dubai, UAE

Amali Island is a unique project that will become the pearl of the World Islands archipelago, located in the picturesque Arabian Gulf. Offering a limited collection of 24 elegant villas with 5-7 bedrooms, Amali Island impresses with its style, which is inspired by South American architecture. Each residence will provide its owners with direct access to a clean beach.

Four types of villas are available for purchase: Avatea, Aria, Aurora and Amorino. Each of them, with the exception of the one-of-a-kind Avatea mansion with 7 bedrooms, is presented in two versions: Grande and Minima, which allows you to create an individual style for your home. The choice of style and color palette will also please. Terra is a modern line that is distinguished by graphite and blue accents, delicate pastel shades, while Ultra is a harmony of beige and gray tones with terracotta inclusions.

The landscape design, which will be created by specialists from Square M Design, will harmoniously complement the interiors developed by HBA and reflecting the highest standards of luxury. The villas have three floors, which include: a spacious living room, cozy bedrooms with dressing rooms, a garage, an office, recreation areas, including a spa and a gym. Elevators are also provided for the convenience of residents. Some villas will offer additional comfort elements - for example, a spa, relaxation terraces, a hookah lounge and pool bars.

Future owners of villas will be able to take advantage of high-class services, including restaurants, fitness centers and a spa, as well as enjoy an exclusive club house, which will be available only to residents. For pleasant walks, there is a park with picturesque alleys where you can relax and enjoy the atmosphere of the island. The territory has a helipad and private berths for yachts, which adds even more comfort.

Private beach

Beautiful sea view, Dubai skyline and Palm Jumeirah

Private boat

Helipad

Swimming pool

Spa

Gym

Shish lounge

Facilities and equipment in the houseAdvantages

Installments (60/40):

5% – upon booking

15% – 30 days after booking

5% – 3 months after booking

5% – 6 months after booking

5% – 9 months after booking

5% – 1 year after booking

5% – 15 months after booking

5% – 1.5 years after booking

5% – 21 months after booking

5% – 2 years after booking

40% – upon delivery of the property (Q1 2027)

Location and nearby infrastructure

Residents and their guests can enjoy stunningly designed hotels such as the Anantara World Islands Resort, as well as new unique destinations such as Vegas Inspired Island, which will be transformed into a replica of Las Vegas. For those who want to visit the mainland attractions, the Jumeirah area offers cozy promenades, chic beaches and a variety of restaurants, all just a 10-15 minute boat ride away. The mainland of Dubai is just 8 minutes away, and Amali Island can be reached from any port.