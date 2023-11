Dubai, UAE

from €239,759

85–204 m² 2

Completion date: 2025

Equiti Arcade in Al Furjan offers modern apartments in Dubai for urban life. The apartments are located in a progressive area where everything you need is at your doorstep. These include metro stations, shopping centers, entertainment venues and much more. The project has amenities such as a gym, steam bath, a pool with a connected children's pool, 3 elevators and covered parking for your convenience. Location: Equiti Arcade is located in the Al-Furjan area and is a progressive and popular Dubai area. Al Furjan — is the choice of those who are looking for accessibility and want a calm and comfortable lifestyle. All amenities are within walking distance. Be it a shopping center or vehicles and attractions of Dubai. Located next to Discovery Gardens, Al Furjan is a family community with good transport links. - 1 minute to the metro Discovery Garden. - 7 minutes to Sheikh Zayed Road. - 7 minutes to the Ibn Battut shopping center. - 15 minutes to Expo 2020. - 20 Minutes to Al Maktoum International Airport.