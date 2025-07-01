  1. Realting.com
  Villa Villa Terra Golf

Villa Villa Terra Golf

Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$2,85M
;
21
ID: 32718
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 23/10/2025

Location

  • Country
    United Arab Emirates
  • State
    Dubai

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • Class
    Class
    Business class
  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2027
  • Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished

Interior details

Security features:

  • Security

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Elevator

Additionally

  • Granting a residence permit
  • Remote transaction

About the complex

Terra Golf villas offer stunning views of lush golf courses and feature minimalist, elegant design. The use of neutral colors highlights the natural beauty, complemented by luxurious finishes.

 

Individual living conditions include a cinema, bar, family lounge, personal gym, open-plan living room, terrace, and backyard surrounded by greenery.

 

The design of Terra Golf villas is characterized by clean, straight lines and geometric precision. The villas showcase a bold combination of rectangular shapes, creating a visually striking aesthetic that complements the natural beauty of the golf course. This geometric style defines the exterior and flows seamlessly into the interior spaces, creating a sense of clarity and purpose in every corner.

 

The golf course is not just a backdrop, but an integral part of the Terra Golf Collection living space. Large windows and sliding glass doors offer unobstructed views of the verdant landscape, blurring the boundaries between indoor and outdoor spaces.

Location on the map

Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Grocery stores
Leisure

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property.
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Townhouse Marbella Damac Lagoons
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$802,240
Townhouse Verdana III
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$423,388
Villa The Floating Seahorse
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$5,75M
Villa Marocco Damac Lagoons
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$813,632
Villa Coral Beach Villas
Umm Al Quwain, United Arab Emirates
from
$4,68M
Villa Villa Terra Golf
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$2,85M
