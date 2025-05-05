Residential complex New Elo 3 Residence with a swimming pool xlose to Downtown Dubai, Damac Hills 2, Dubai, UAE

ELO 3 is a residential complex in which the luxury of an urban environment is harmoniously combined with the splendor of nature. The gracefully curved towers of the project are decorated with a cascade of balconies, which offer breathtaking panoramic views of the picturesque parks. Apartments with 1-2 bedrooms are available for purchase. Each residence has a spacious balcony. On the territory of the complex you can test your strength and get an adrenaline rush at the climbing wall, enjoy your favorite films under the starry sky, relax with family and friends in the pool with a bar, find entertainment for children while you relax on the playground, and also keep fit in a modern, equipped gym. A short walk from the complex is Water Town with a wave pool, where you can also relax with family or friends.
Completion - 2nd quarter of 2027.Advantages
Installments (70/30):
The project has a good location: