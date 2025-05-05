  1. Realting.com
  2. United Arab Emirates
  3. Residential complex New Elo 3 Residence with a swimming pool xlose to Downtown Dubai, Damac Hills 2, Dubai, UAE

Residential complex New Elo 3 Residence with a swimming pool xlose to Downtown Dubai, Damac Hills 2, Dubai, UAE

Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$351,033
14/04/2025
$349,495
13/04/2025
$349,701
12/04/2025
$351,006
11/04/2025
$358,938
10/04/2025
$360,400
09/04/2025
$362,213
08/04/2025
$361,987
06/04/2025
$362,198
05/04/2025
$358,899
04/04/2025
$363,697
03/04/2025
$367,731
02/04/2025
$366,956
01/04/2025
$366,126
30/03/2025
$365,000
29/03/2025
$367,730
28/03/2025
$369,073
27/03/2025
$367,780
26/03/2025
$367,549
25/03/2025
$366,293
24/03/2025
$365,053
;
9
Leave a request
Address Address
Params Params
Description Description
Media Media
ID: 20020
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 2377329
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 14/04/2025

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    United Arab Emirates
  • State
    Dubai

About the complex

ELO 3 is a residential complex in which the luxury of an urban environment is harmoniously combined with the splendor of nature. The gracefully curved towers of the project are decorated with a cascade of balconies, which offer breathtaking panoramic views of the picturesque parks. Apartments with 1-2 bedrooms are available for purchase. Each residence has a spacious balcony. On the territory of the complex you can test your strength and get an adrenaline rush at the climbing wall, enjoy your favorite films under the starry sky, relax with family and friends in the pool with a bar, find entertainment for children while you relax on the playground, and also keep fit in a modern, equipped gym. A short walk from the complex is Water Town with a wave pool, where you can also relax with family or friends.

Completion - 2nd quarter of 2027.

Advantages

Installments (70/30):

  • 20% – down payment;
  • 1% – after 3 months monthly (1-6 payments);
  • 5% – 9 months after booking, one-time payment (7th payment);
  • 1% – 10 months after booking monthly (8-15 payment);
  • 5% – 18 months after booking, one-time payment (16th payment);
  • 1% – 19 months after booking monthly (17-32 payment);
  • 5% – at the construction stage 80% (33rd payment);
  • 5% – at the construction stage 90% (34th payment);
  • 30% – at the time of transfer (Q2 2027).
Location and nearby infrastructure

The project has a good location:

  • Global Village – 25 minutes;
  • Amusement park IMG Worlds of Adventure – 25 minutes;
  • Dubai Outlet Mall – 25 minutes;
  • Al Maktoum International Airport – 30 minutes;
  • Dubai International Airport – 35 minutes.

Location on the map

Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential complex New luxury Cello Residence with swimming pools close to highways, in the prestigious area of JVC, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$302,868
Residential complex New Terra Tower Residence with a swimming pool and a banquet hall close to prestigious schools, Dubailand Residence Complex, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$313,342
Residential complex Kempinski Residences
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$2,88M
Residential complex New Electra Residence with swimming pools, an aquapark and a mini golf course, JVC, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$267,276
Residential complex Rove Home Marasi Drive
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$312,024
You are viewing
Residential complex New Elo 3 Residence with a swimming pool xlose to Downtown Dubai, Damac Hills 2, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$351,033
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential complex Balqis Residence Penthouse
Residential complex Balqis Residence Penthouse
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$16,44M
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 2
Luxurious penthouse in the Balqis Residence Penthouse complex! Palm Jumeirah area! The penthouse is fully furnished! Profitability - from 5.74%! Suitable for living and investment! Interest-free installments! Infrastructure: landscaped green area, swimming pools for adults and children, sun…
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Leave a request
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Apartment building Sobha One
Apartment building Sobha One
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$479,410
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2027
Number of floors 66
Area 67 m²
1 real estate object 1
Assistance in obtaining resident status. Free selection of real estate. Legal support as a gift! Sobha One – premium residential complex from one of Dubai's leading developers, Sobha Realty. The launch of a luxurious community that harmoniously combines the beauty of parks and landscaped …
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Leave a request
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Residential complex Skyrise
Residential complex Skyrise
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$267,123
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 57
Apartments in the luxurious Skyrise project in the Business Bay area! Fully furnished kitchen with appliances! Top location! Premium property! A great option for living and investment! We will select housing with a favorable mortgage rate or installments in the UAE! Amenities: children's …
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Leave a request
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in United Arab Emirates
From Rent to Groceries. How Much Does It Cost to Live in Dubai
05.05.2025
From Rent to Groceries. How Much Does It Cost to Live in Dubai
How to Refund Tax Free in the UAE — All the Nuances and Current Conditions
21.03.2025
How to Refund Tax Free in the UAE — All the Nuances and Current Conditions
Sharjah Overtaking Dubai? The Number of Real Estate Transactions in This Emirate Up 102% in a Year
26.02.2025
Sharjah Overtaking Dubai? The Number of Real Estate Transactions in This Emirate Up 102% in a Year
Why is Dubai Building a Specialised Crypto Skyscraper?
30.01.2025
Why is Dubai Building a Specialised Crypto Skyscraper?
457 Plots in Dubai Converted to Freehold: Conditions And Process
29.01.2025
457 Plots in Dubai Converted to Freehold: Conditions And Process
Buy a Furnished Apartment in the UAE: an Overview of Properties From €130 thousand to €2.4 million.
11.01.2025
Buy a Furnished Apartment in the UAE: an Overview of Properties From €130 thousand to €2.4 million.
Dubai's Housing Market Continues to Show Record Growth Rates. Analysis From REALTING
28.11.2024
Dubai's Housing Market Continues to Show Record Growth Rates. Analysis From REALTING
UAE Property Inheritance Rules
02.10.2024
UAE Property Inheritance Rules
Show all publications