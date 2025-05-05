  1. Realting.com
  2. United Arab Emirates
  3. Residential complex New Trinity Residence with a swimming pool and a water park, Arjan-Dubailand, Dubai, UAE

Residential complex New Trinity Residence with a swimming pool and a water park, Arjan-Dubailand, Dubai, UAE

Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$331,843
14/04/2025
$330,389
13/04/2025
$330,583
12/04/2025
$331,818
11/04/2025
$339,315
10/04/2025
$340,697
09/04/2025
$342,412
08/04/2025
$342,198
06/04/2025
$342,397
05/04/2025
$339,279
04/04/2025
$343,815
03/04/2025
$347,627
02/04/2025
$346,895
01/04/2025
$346,110
30/03/2025
$345,045
29/03/2025
$347,626
28/03/2025
$348,895
27/03/2025
$347,673
26/03/2025
$347,455
25/03/2025
$346,268
24/03/2025
$345,096
;
19
Leave a request
Address Address
Params Params
Description Description
Media Media
ID: 19859
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 2374369
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 14/04/2025

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    United Arab Emirates
  • State
    Dubai

About the complex

Features luxury 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments in a 15-storey building with an extensive entertainment podium. The project is located near Emaar Dubai Hills, offering convenience and comfort. Most apartments have a private pool with jacuzzi.

The architecture combines modern design with unique amenities, including a children's water park and spa area.

Completion - 4th quarter of 2026.

Advantages

Installment plan:

  • 10% – upon booking
  • 10% – after 90 days;
  • 80% - during construction and after delivery.
Location and nearby infrastructure

Within walking distance are supermarkets - Carrefour, Viva Supermarkets, Nesto Supermarkets.

  • Mall of the Emirates - 10 minutes
  • Palm Jumeirah - 15 minutes
  • Burj Khalifa - 18 minutes
  • Dubai Mall - 18 minutes
  • Dubai International Airport - 22 minutes

Location on the map

Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential complex Apartments in the new Pelagos residence with a swimming pool and a private beach near the Palm Jumeirah in the Dubai Marina area, Dubai
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$933,692
Apartment building The Fift Object1
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$237,498
Residential complex Gemz by Danube
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$471,507
Apartment building Aeternitas Franck Muller by London Gate
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$737,662
Apartment building Signature Liv Lux
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$2,79M
You are viewing
Residential complex New Trinity Residence with a swimming pool and a water park, Arjan-Dubailand, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$331,843
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Apartment building Cove Edition Imtiaz
Apartment building Cove Edition Imtiaz
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$191,286
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 13
From studio apartments to 2 bedroom apartments available. EXCLUSIVE FEATURES: Smart home technology Infinity pool with breathtaking views Fitness center Children's play area BBQ and landscaped gardens 24/7 concierge service GYM: 7x7 metres POOL: 15x 8 metres CLUB HOUSE: 7.5x9.5…
Agency
AG LUXURY PROPERTIES LLC
Leave a request
Residential complex Picturesque residence Gems estates near a golf club, Damac Hills, Dubai, UAE
Residential complex Picturesque residence Gems estates near a golf club, Damac Hills, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$5,39M
We offer beautiful three- and four-storey villas with a view of the golf course. Each villa has a spacious parking, a swimming pool, a jacuzzi, a gym, a home cinema. The residence features a golf club, a beach and swimming pools, kids; playgrounds, a petting farm and horse riding, green area…
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Residential complex DAMAC Cavalli Couture Tower — luxury residence on the bank of the Dubai Water Canal in Al Safa 1, Dubai
Residential complex DAMAC Cavalli Couture Tower — luxury residence on the bank of the Dubai Water Canal in Al Safa 1, Dubai
Business Bay, United Arab Emirates
from
$6,01M
We offer exclusive furnished apartments featuring private infinity pools with waterfalls and a panoramic view of the city and the canal. The residence features a cafe, a tropical garden, a lagoon with a bar and a restaurant, a gym, a lounge area and a spa area, massage rooms. Completion - Ma…
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in United Arab Emirates
From Rent to Groceries. How Much Does It Cost to Live in Dubai
05.05.2025
From Rent to Groceries. How Much Does It Cost to Live in Dubai
How to Refund Tax Free in the UAE — All the Nuances and Current Conditions
21.03.2025
How to Refund Tax Free in the UAE — All the Nuances and Current Conditions
Sharjah Overtaking Dubai? The Number of Real Estate Transactions in This Emirate Up 102% in a Year
26.02.2025
Sharjah Overtaking Dubai? The Number of Real Estate Transactions in This Emirate Up 102% in a Year
Why is Dubai Building a Specialised Crypto Skyscraper?
30.01.2025
Why is Dubai Building a Specialised Crypto Skyscraper?
457 Plots in Dubai Converted to Freehold: Conditions And Process
29.01.2025
457 Plots in Dubai Converted to Freehold: Conditions And Process
Buy a Furnished Apartment in the UAE: an Overview of Properties From €130 thousand to €2.4 million.
11.01.2025
Buy a Furnished Apartment in the UAE: an Overview of Properties From €130 thousand to €2.4 million.
Dubai's Housing Market Continues to Show Record Growth Rates. Analysis From REALTING
28.11.2024
Dubai's Housing Market Continues to Show Record Growth Rates. Analysis From REALTING
UAE Property Inheritance Rules
02.10.2024
UAE Property Inheritance Rules
Show all publications