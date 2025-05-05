Residential complex New Trinity Residence with a swimming pool and a water park, Arjan-Dubailand, Dubai, UAE

Features luxury 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments in a 15-storey building with an extensive entertainment podium. The project is located near Emaar Dubai Hills, offering convenience and comfort. Most apartments have a private pool with jacuzzi.

The architecture combines modern design with unique amenities, including a children's water park and spa area.

Completion - 4th quarter of 2026.

Advantages

Installment plan:

10% – upon booking

10% – after 90 days;

80% - during construction and after delivery.

Location and nearby infrastructure

Within walking distance are supermarkets - Carrefour, Viva Supermarkets, Nesto Supermarkets.