Residential complex New project Aark Terraces with a swimming pool and an underground parking, Dubai Land Residential Complex, Dubai, UAE

Aark Terraces от Aark is a 12-storey residential project in Dubailand Residence Complex.

The project offers stylish and functional apartments with 1 and 2 bedrooms, modern layouts and fully equipped kitchens. The architecture and interior finishing meets the latest quality standards, and thought-out residential spaces create comfortable environment for living and recreation.

Amenities:

modern gym

swimming pool

kids' playground

lounge area

underground parking

Completion - 4th quarter of 2027

Payment plan

60/40 (40% for 3 years after handover)

Features of the flats

Equipped kitchen

Advantages

Due to the profitable installment plan with 40% post-payment after handover and active development of the area, Aark Terraces is a perfect opportunity to invest in real estate in Dubai with minimum risk.

Location and nearby infrastructure

The complex is surrounded by all necessary infrastructure: schools, pharmacies, cafes and restaurants are within walking distance, making the location especially attractive for families and investors.