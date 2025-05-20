Residential complex New project Aark Terraces with a swimming pool and an underground parking, Dubai Land Residential Complex, Dubai, UAE

Aark Terraces от Aark is a 12-storey residential project in Dubailand Residence Complex.
The project offers stylish and functional apartments with 1 and 2 bedrooms, modern layouts and fully equipped kitchens. The architecture and interior finishing meets the latest quality standards, and thought-out residential spaces create comfortable environment for living and recreation.
Amenities:
Completion - 4th quarter of 2027
Payment plan
60/40 (40% for 3 years after handover)Features of the flats
Equipped kitchenAdvantages
Due to the profitable installment plan with 40% post-payment after handover and active development of the area, Aark Terraces is a perfect opportunity to invest in real estate in Dubai with minimum risk.Location and nearby infrastructure
The complex is surrounded by all necessary infrastructure: schools, pharmacies, cafes and restaurants are within walking distance, making the location especially attractive for families and investors.