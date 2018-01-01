  1. Realting.com
  New apartments in the elite complex Ellington House, Dubai Hills Estate, Dubai, UAE

Dubai, UAE

from €846,486

About the complex

On the first two floors of the complex there are the following services: reception, lounge area, library, lobby workstation, coffee shop, access to car parking, bicycle parking and maintenance area, dog wash area, mini golf course, golf lockers, landscaped areas, pool and Spa-zone, kids’ pool, outdoor shower area, indoor and outdoor fitness area, yoga room, steam shower & sauna rooms, changing rooms, games zone, outdoor kids’ play area, and barbeque area.

  • energy-efficient appliances, water-saving sanitary ware
  • parking spaces have charging points for electric vehicles
  • double glazed glass
  • glass balustrades on balconies with porcelain tile flooring
  • garbage rooms with recycling centers on every floor
  • wardrobes
  • LED lighting
  • porcelain floor tile
The complex is connected with the city and local amenities via pedestrian walkways, cycle lanes and, a bus stop.

The apartment is located in the Dubai Hills area. Located within walking distance golf club, hospital, international school, petrol station, Dubai Hills Mall, Dubai Hills Park which includes community dog park, play areas, amphitheatre, synthetic ice rink, skate park.

