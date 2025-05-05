Residential complex New AG Ark Residence with a swimming pool, a cinema and a lounge area, Dubailand Residence Complex, Dubai, UAE

AG Ark is a new residential complex by AG Properties, located in the dynamically developing area of Dubailand Residence Complex. This project combines stylish architecture, modern amenities and thought-out location, offering its residents high level of comfort and convenience of urban life. Handover is planned to the third quarter of 2027, making AG Ark the perfect choice for investment. The complex features studios and spacious apartments with 1-3 bedrooms. Each residence has stylish finishing, modern layout and equipped kitchen and high-quality appliances.

The project offers its residents excellent infrastructure for recreation and active lifestyle. On the roof, there is a spacious infinity pool with a lounge area, where you can enjoy panoramic views of the city. For those, who like sports, there is a modern gym and a yoga studio. And for outdoor family evenings, there is a cinema and barbecue areas. Children can have fun in the play room, and family lounge areas will become the ideal place for recreation after a busy day.

Amenities:

roof-top swimming pool

modern gym

cinema

yoga room

barbecue area

kids' play room

family lounge area

Completion - 3rd quarter of 2027.

Payment plan - 60/40.

Features of the flats

Semi furnished apartments

Location and nearby infrastructure

Dubailand Residence Complex is a prospective area, which is actively developing and offers its residents convenient transport accessibility, as well as a wide choice of shops, restaurants and educational institutions. The complex is located just 18 km from Burj Khalifa and the center of Dubai. And in future, a new metro station, ensuring even more convenient connection to the key areas of the city, will appear nearby.