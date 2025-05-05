Residential complex New VERDAN1A 2 Residence with swimming pools, a spa and a clubhouse, Dubailand, Dubai, UAE

VERDANIA 2 is a residential complex, which offers spacious and luminous studios and apartments, where every detail is thought-out: floor-to-ceiling windows fill the space with natural light, and modern kitchen with built-in appliances makes everyday life even more comfortable. The project name itself, inspired by the word "verde" (green), reflects its concept - combination of nature, renovation and harmony.

Residents of VERDANIA 2 can enjoy the sophisticated swimming pool with a lounge area and sun loungers, and there is a separate safe pool for children. Those, who like activities, will appreciate the modern fitness center and the outdoor crossfit area, and the sauna and the spa will help to relax after a busy day. There is an outdoor lounge area for your quiet time, where you can spend a cozy evening, admiring the sunset. Families with children will find a spacious playground and a kids' play room here. And the private cinema will impress movie fans. The stylish clubhouse will become a place for communication, work and leisure time.

Amenities:

swimming pools for children and adults

kids' play room

gym

sports ground

crossfit

sauna and spa

kids' playground

cinema

clubhouse

Completion - 1st quarter of 2027.

Payment plan:

60/40

70/30

Features of the flats

Semi-furnished

Location and nearby infrastructure

Located in the dynamic and developing area of Dubai Land Residence Complex (DLRC), this project offers the ideal balance between the urban energy and tranquility of suburban seclusion. The convenient location close to the key highways, such as Al Ain Road (E66) and Emirates Road (E611), ensures quick access to Downtown Dubai, Dubai International Airport and other landmarks of the city.