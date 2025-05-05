  1. Realting.com
  2. United Arab Emirates
  3. Residential complex New VERDAN1A 2 Residence with swimming pools, a spa and a clubhouse, Dubailand, Dubai, UAE

Residential complex New VERDAN1A 2 Residence with swimming pools, a spa and a clubhouse, Dubailand, Dubai, UAE

Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$188,033
14/04/2025
$186,872
13/04/2025
$186,983
12/04/2025
$187,681
11/04/2025
$191,921
10/04/2025
$192,704
09/04/2025
$193,673
08/04/2025
$193,552
06/04/2025
$193,665
05/04/2025
$191,901
04/04/2025
$194,466
03/04/2025
$196,622
02/04/2025
$196,208
01/04/2025
$195,765
30/03/2025
$195,162
29/03/2025
$196,622
28/03/2025
$197,340
27/03/2025
$196,648
26/03/2025
$196,526
25/03/2025
$195,855
24/03/2025
$195,192
;
9
Leave a request
Address Address
Params Params
Description Description
Media Media
ID: 25401
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 2441784
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 14/04/2025

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    United Arab Emirates
  • State
    Dubai

About the complex

VERDANIA 2 is a residential complex, which offers spacious and luminous studios and apartments, where every detail is thought-out: floor-to-ceiling windows fill the space with natural light, and modern kitchen with built-in appliances makes everyday life even more comfortable. The project name itself, inspired by the word "verde" (green), reflects its concept - combination of nature, renovation and harmony.

Residents of VERDANIA 2 can enjoy the sophisticated swimming pool with a lounge area and sun loungers, and there is a separate safe pool for children. Those, who like activities, will appreciate the modern fitness center and the outdoor crossfit area, and the sauna and the spa will help to relax after a busy day. There is an outdoor lounge area for your quiet time, where you can spend a cozy evening, admiring the sunset. Families with children will find a spacious playground and a kids' play room here. And the private cinema will impress movie fans. The stylish clubhouse will become a place for communication, work and leisure time.

Amenities:

  • swimming pools for children and adults
  • kids' play room
  • gym
  • sports ground
  • crossfit
  • sauna and spa
  • kids' playground
  • cinema
  • clubhouse

Completion - 1st quarter of 2027.

Payment plan:

  • 60/40
  • 70/30
Features of the flats

Semi-furnished

Location and nearby infrastructure

Located in the dynamic and developing area of Dubai Land Residence Complex (DLRC), this project offers the ideal balance between the urban energy and tranquility of suburban seclusion. The convenient location close to the key highways, such as Al Ain Road (E66) and Emirates Road (E611), ensures quick access to Downtown Dubai, Dubai International Airport and other landmarks of the city.

Location on the map

Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential complex Skyrise
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$267,123
Residential complex Binghatti APEX
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$176,967
Residential complex Oceanz 3 by Danube
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$541,644
Residential complex Natuzzi Harmoni Homes
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$720,754
Residential complex ORLA, Dorchester Collection — new luxury residence by Omniyat with a private beach in the prestigious district of Palm Jumeirah, Dubai
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$13,89M
You are viewing
Residential complex New VERDAN1A 2 Residence with swimming pools, a spa and a clubhouse, Dubailand, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$188,033
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Apartment building Danube Properties
Apartment building Danube Properties
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$143,000
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Area 69 m²
1 real estate object 1
We present to your attention an amazing project with a unique payment plan: br / - Down payment 10-20% br / - Monthly payment 1% of the value of real estate. br / The apartment is completely finished. br / For the first buyers, furniture as a gift!br / Keys August 2025 br / Interest-free ins…
Agency
PH Real Estate
Leave a request
Residential complex Terra Heights
Residential complex Terra Heights
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$378,000
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2029
Number of floors 13
Apartments in the stunning residential complex Terra Heights in the Expo Living area! Beautiful views of Expo City and picturesque green courtyards! Many entertainment locations! Apartments for life and investment! We will select housing with a favorable mortgage rate or installment plan in …
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Leave a request
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Residential complex Spacious penthouses in the new residential complex 15 Cascade, Motor City, Dubai, UAE
Residential complex Spacious penthouses in the new residential complex 15 Cascade, Motor City, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$1,52M
15 Cascade by Iman Developers is an exclusive residential complex in the prestigious Motor City area, inspired by the combination of the dynamics of urban life and the smoothness of natural elements. The architectural concept of the project reflects the rapidity of movement and the softness …
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in United Arab Emirates
From Rent to Groceries. How Much Does It Cost to Live in Dubai
05.05.2025
From Rent to Groceries. How Much Does It Cost to Live in Dubai
How to Refund Tax Free in the UAE — All the Nuances and Current Conditions
21.03.2025
How to Refund Tax Free in the UAE — All the Nuances and Current Conditions
Sharjah Overtaking Dubai? The Number of Real Estate Transactions in This Emirate Up 102% in a Year
26.02.2025
Sharjah Overtaking Dubai? The Number of Real Estate Transactions in This Emirate Up 102% in a Year
Why is Dubai Building a Specialised Crypto Skyscraper?
30.01.2025
Why is Dubai Building a Specialised Crypto Skyscraper?
457 Plots in Dubai Converted to Freehold: Conditions And Process
29.01.2025
457 Plots in Dubai Converted to Freehold: Conditions And Process
Buy a Furnished Apartment in the UAE: an Overview of Properties From €130 thousand to €2.4 million.
11.01.2025
Buy a Furnished Apartment in the UAE: an Overview of Properties From €130 thousand to €2.4 million.
Dubai's Housing Market Continues to Show Record Growth Rates. Analysis From REALTING
28.11.2024
Dubai's Housing Market Continues to Show Record Growth Rates. Analysis From REALTING
UAE Property Inheritance Rules
02.10.2024
UAE Property Inheritance Rules
Show all publications