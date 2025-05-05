Residential complex New high-rise residence Binghatti Hills with swimming pools, sports grounds and a green area, Barsha South, Dubai, UAE

Binghatti Hills is a new residential complex rising 49 floors and housing over 1,660 residences. This grandiose project, unparalleled in scale, will become a real decoration of Dubai. Binghatti Hills is not just a home, it is a lifestyle. Here you will find spacious studios, 1 and 2 bedroom apartments ranging from 41 to 175 m2, offering breathtaking views of the Dubai skyline. Smart technologies create an atmosphere of absolute comfort. The Smart Home system allows you to control lighting, climate control and other functions using your smartphone. Binghatti Hills is not just a place where you will live, it is a place where you will thrive. Facilities:

Padel court;

Football field;

Basketball court;

Personal pool/jacuzzi;

Mini-amphitheater;

Large swimming pool (adults and children);

Playground;

Gym;

Aerobics and yoga area;

SPA area;

Running track.

Completion - 2nd quarter of 2026.

Location and nearby infrastructure

The property is located in Dubai Science Park, in close proximity to renowned hotels, hospitals, high schools and universities.