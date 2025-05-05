Residential complex Modern residential complex with a good range of amenities in Jumeirah Garden City, Dubai, UAE

Olivia Gardens is an exquisite premium residential complex located in one of the most prestigious areas of Dubai - Jumeirah Gardens City.

The rooftop features an infinity pool with panoramic views, as well as a children's pool. Yoga and Pilates areas will help you relax and recharge your batteries, while a modern gym with city views will help you stay in shape. Those who prefer a more relaxed atmosphere will appreciate the atmospheric open-air cinema. There is a safe playground for children, and nature lovers can stroll through the private olive garden. Comfort is ensured not only by design, but also by technology: the apartments have a water cooling system, the complex has charging stations for electric vehicles, co-working areas and meeting rooms in the stylish lobby, as well as free Wi-Fi throughout the complex.

Features of the flats

The residential complex includes 8 floors. Studios and apartments with 1-2 bedrooms are offered for purchase. The residences are fully equipped with modern household appliances: refrigerator, dishwasher and washing machine, gas stove with oven, microwave. Smart home system with Alexa support adds comfort to everyday life.

Beach - 1.8 km

City center - 2 km

Marina - 2.5 km

Mall - 3 km

Hospital - 3.6 km

Airport - 9 km

Location and nearby infrastructure