The new 10-storey apartment complex. Available units for purchase are studios and apartments with 1 and 2 bedrooms. The apartments have high quality finishing and fully equipped kitchens, there are balconies or terraces.

The residential complex hasinfinity pool with sun loungers, green area with walking paths, and store on the ground floor.

Convenient payment plan:

20% of the cost - prepayment,

20% - during the construction of the object,

5% - after construction,

55% - post-payment within 2 years.

Advantages

Dubai is one of the most attractive investment destinations (Top 4 cities by safety (Euromonitor International), Top 5 most visited cities in the world, Top 1 by the money amount spent by tourists).

Dubai has a developed economy (0% income/capital gains/dividends tax; freezones - areas with beneficial tax and customs systems; stable currency exchange rate; low inflation rate).

Prices in Dubai are predicted to continue to rise due to investor demand. The total volume of transactions in the first two quarters of 2022 reached 22 thousand, it is 45% more than in 2021. By the second quarter of 2022, apartment prices in Dubai were up 38.9% year-on-year.

Location and nearby infrastructure

Infrastructure of the area: kindergartens, private school Swiss International Scientific School, Jameel Arts Centre Museum, Latifa Hospital, Zabil Stadium, where soccer matches and rock concerts are held, and waterfront with scenic views. In the area, a 10-minute drive from the project there is Ras Al Khor Reserve with lagoons, mangrove forests and a large population of flamingos.

Dubai Healthcare City with its hospitals, clinics and wellness centers is a 5-minute drive away. Dubai is one of the fastest growing medical tourism destinations in the world. In 2021, 630 thousand medical tourists visited the country.

This area has the main roads of the city - Dubai-Al Ain Road and Sheikh Rashid Road, as well as the metro line.