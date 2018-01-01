Residential complex Pearl next to shopping, golf club and metro station, Jebel Ali Village, Dubai, UAE

Dubai, UAE

from €2,60M

243 m² 1

Completion date: 2025

DEPARTMENT REAL ESTATE OF 40,000 $. FREE CONSULTATION. HELP IN RECEIVING THE RESIDENT STATUS. We will help you choose a FREE object, organize a safe deal with the developer! - exclusive real estate; - assistance in organizing the move; - annual investment income up to 20%; - financial guarantee of income; - legal protection of the transaction; - free consultation; - more than 200 offices in the Russian Federation, the United Arab Emirates, Georgia and other countries. - select real estate for your budget and desires! LUCE — high-rise ultra-luxury residential complex from the Taraf boutique real estate developer, known for his premium projects in Dubai. The majestic tower of iridescent glass panels shining in the sun will be built on the eastern crescent of Palm Jumeirah. Each apartment includes a personal balcony, staff room, laundry. Residents of exclusive duplex and penthouse will also have access to a private pool, patio and open private areas for recreation. The complex provides for secure parking. Thoughtful plans are focused on the maximum comfort of residents. For the decoration of the premises, natural high-quality materials are used, soft lines and calm shades of white and earthy flowers will prevail in the design. The floor to ceiling windows will enjoy all the benefits of natural light and provide breathtaking panoramic views of the Dubai and Arabian Gulf. Infrastructure: Residents of the LUCE complex will have high-class amenities, including an infinity pool, private beach, lounge. While children will have fun on the playground or in a separate pool, adults can visit the relaxation room or go in for sports in the gym with first-class modern equipment. Location: The luxurious LUCE residential complex is located on the world-famous man-made island of Palm Jumeirah. The project will rise on the eastern crescent, surrounded by five-star hotels and fashionable resorts. Within walking distance of LUCE there are many cafes, restaurants, shops and entertainment venues. Palm Atlantis Monorail Station is less than a 10-minute drive away. This is the most environmentally friendly mode of transport in the world, which will allow you to quickly reach the mainland of the emirate. According to Sheikh Zayed Road, located 15 minutes from the complex, you can easily reach the popular locations of Dubai. A trip to Dubai Marina or Burj Al Arab takes no more than 25 minutes. Downtown Dubai attractions are within a 35-minute drive from LUCE. In this area, you can go shopping at Dubai Mall, enjoy the views of the metropolis at the top of Burj Khalifa or enjoy the vibrant Dubai Fountain shows. The road to Dubai International Airport ( DXB ) takes about 50 minutes, as well as to Al-Maktuma International Airport ( DWC ). Call or write, advise for free, tell everything about the most profitable facilities in the UAE!