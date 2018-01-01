  1. Realting.com
  2. UAE
  3. Residential complex Pearl next to shopping, golf club and metro station, Jebel Ali Village, Dubai, UAE

Residential complex Pearl next to shopping, golf club and metro station, Jebel Ali Village, Dubai, UAE

Dubai, UAE
from
€371,022
;
8
Description Description
Params Params
Apartments Apartments
Address Address
Media Media
News News

About the complex

The residential complex overlooking Dubai's stunning skyline, surrounded by greenery and close to the city's most popular entertainment and shopping venues. It consists of studios, flats with 1-2 bedrooms, balconies and air-conditioning.

The complex also features a sauna and retail shops.

Payment plan: 40/60

  • 3% - reservation
  • 7% + 4% DLD + $1408 - within 14 days
  • 10% - within 30 days of booking
  • 10% within 120 days of booking
  • 10% - within 180 days from booking date
  • 60% - upon delivery.
Location and nearby infrastructure

In close proximity to all basic amenities:

  • Easy access to the metro station
  • Close to JAFZA
  • Near Dubai Marina and Ibn Battuta Shopping Mall
  • Close to Jumeirah Golf Estates
  • 20-30 minutes from airports.
New building location
Dubai, UAE

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} EUR
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} EUR
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} EUR
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential complex Amber
Dubai, UAE
from
€202,398
Residential complex Hayyan
Sharjah, UAE
from
€502,573
Apartment building Studio | Liva | Nshama
Dubai, UAE
from
€113,000
Apartment building 1BR | Golf Gate | Damac Hills
Dubai, UAE
from
€210,000
Apartment building 1BR | Erin | City Walk
Dubai, UAE
from
€474,000
You are viewing
Residential complex Pearl next to shopping, golf club and metro station, Jebel Ali Village, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, UAE
from
€371,022
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted.
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house.. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Back Leave a request Leave a request
Other complexes
Apartment building 1BR | Oakley Square | Payment Plan
Apartment building 1BR | Oakley Square | Payment Plan
Dubai, UAE
from
€322,000
Completion date: 2024
Royal BIP Real Estate Brokers is delighted to offer its clients amazing 1 bedroom apartment, located in Jumeirah Village Circle, known as Oakley Square by Ellington Properties Payment Plan; Down Payment – 20% During Construction – 50% On Handover – 30% Amenities & Facilities; 1 Bedroom 2 Bath Unfurnished BUA; 815 Sqft Powder room Study area Laundry area Balcony / Terrace Lobby, Lift & Waiting area Reception area Barbeque area Swimming pool Gym Health care centre Kid’s play area Parks & Leisure Restaurant & Cafe Supermarket & Shopping area Shopping area Cycling, Jogging & Running track Dining & Retail outlet Spa & Sauna Fitness centre School & Institute Sports court Lap Pool Baja shelf Cabanas Lush spaces Padel tennis Cinema room Nearby Neighbourhood; Victory Heights – 2.2Km Sports City – 2.5Km JVT – 2.9Km Villa Lantana – 3.0Km Motor City – 3.1Km For further details and viewing, feel free to call: Mr. MOEEN AHMAD at Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is a leading company specializing in the brokerage of residential and commercial properties and provides ONE STOP solutions to its owners/landlords and investors to achieve their desire results. We are always there to assist our clients in every aspect of searching and finalizing sales transactions of residential & commercial properties, buildings and plots with up-to-date knowledge of UAEs Real Estate market and laws. Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is registered with the Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) No. 2828
Residential complex LUCE
Residential complex LUCE
Dubai, UAE
from
€2,60M
Area 243 m²
1 property 1
Completion date: 2025
DEPARTMENT REAL ESTATE OF 40,000 $. FREE CONSULTATION. HELP IN RECEIVING THE RESIDENT STATUS. We will help you choose a FREE object, organize a safe deal with the developer! - exclusive real estate; - assistance in organizing the move; - annual investment income up to 20%; - financial guarantee of income; - legal protection of the transaction; - free consultation; - more than 200 offices in the Russian Federation, the United Arab Emirates, Georgia and other countries. - select real estate for your budget and desires! LUCE — high-rise ultra-luxury residential complex from the Taraf boutique real estate developer, known for his premium projects in Dubai. The majestic tower of iridescent glass panels shining in the sun will be built on the eastern crescent of Palm Jumeirah. Each apartment includes a personal balcony, staff room, laundry. Residents of exclusive duplex and penthouse will also have access to a private pool, patio and open private areas for recreation. The complex provides for secure parking. Thoughtful plans are focused on the maximum comfort of residents. For the decoration of the premises, natural high-quality materials are used, soft lines and calm shades of white and earthy flowers will prevail in the design. The floor to ceiling windows will enjoy all the benefits of natural light and provide breathtaking panoramic views of the Dubai and Arabian Gulf. Infrastructure: Residents of the LUCE complex will have high-class amenities, including an infinity pool, private beach, lounge. While children will have fun on the playground or in a separate pool, adults can visit the relaxation room or go in for sports in the gym with first-class modern equipment. Location: The luxurious LUCE residential complex is located on the world-famous man-made island of Palm Jumeirah. The project will rise on the eastern crescent, surrounded by five-star hotels and fashionable resorts. Within walking distance of LUCE there are many cafes, restaurants, shops and entertainment venues. Palm Atlantis Monorail Station is less than a 10-minute drive away. This is the most environmentally friendly mode of transport in the world, which will allow you to quickly reach the mainland of the emirate. According to Sheikh Zayed Road, located 15 minutes from the complex, you can easily reach the popular locations of Dubai. A trip to Dubai Marina or Burj Al Arab takes no more than 25 minutes. Downtown Dubai attractions are within a 35-minute drive from LUCE. In this area, you can go shopping at Dubai Mall, enjoy the views of the metropolis at the top of Burj Khalifa or enjoy the vibrant Dubai Fountain shows. The road to Dubai International Airport ( DXB ) takes about 50 minutes, as well as to Al-Maktuma International Airport ( DWC ). Call or write, advise for free, tell everything about the most profitable facilities in the UAE!
Residential complex New residence Oxford 10 with a swimming pool and a spa, JVC, Dubai, UAE
Residential complex New residence Oxford 10 with a swimming pool and a spa, JVC, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, UAE
from
€175,054
Agency: TRANIO
The residence features barbecue areas, gardens and parks, a gym, bike paths, a spa area, a sports ground, a swimming pool, restaurants. Completion - 4th quarter of 2025. Location and nearby infrastructure Burj Khalifa - 26 minutes Palm Jumeirah - 16 minutes Dubai Marina - 8 km Business Bay - 15 minutes International airport - 18 km
Realting.com
Go