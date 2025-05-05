Residential complex High-rise residential complex with designer finishes by Swiss brand Franck Muller, Dubai Marina, Dubai, UAE

Dubai will be home to its first residential clock tower, Aeternitas, which will also be the tallest residential clock tower in the world. Luxury apartments and duplexes with 1-4 bedrooms. 649 units available. Height 450 meters.

Aeternitas by London Gate was unveiled at an event celebrating the collaboration between luxury property developer London Gate in the United Arab Emirates and Swiss luxury watchmaker Franck Muller in Dubai.

Location and nearby infrastructure

Dubai Marina is a prestigious neighbourhood, a major entertainment and leisure hub and the most popular area for luxury apartment rentals in 2023.

Dubai Marina is the second largest area for property transactions in the new-build segment and the top destination for luxury property investment in Dubai in 2023.