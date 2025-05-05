  1. Realting.com
  Residential complex High-rise residential complex with designer finishes by Swiss brand Franck Muller, Dubai Marina, Dubai, UAE

Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$2,16M
18/05/2025
$2,16M
17/05/2025
$2,15M
16/05/2025
$2,15M
14/05/2025
$2,17M
13/05/2025
$2,15M
11/05/2025
$2,14M
10/05/2025
$2,15M
09/05/2025
$2,13M
08/05/2025
$2,12M
07/05/2025
$2,13M
14/04/2025
$2,12M
13/04/2025
$2,12M
12/04/2025
$2,13M
11/04/2025
$2,18M
10/04/2025
$2,19M
09/04/2025
$2,20M
08/04/2025
$2,20M
06/04/2025
$2,20M
05/04/2025
$2,18M
04/04/2025
$2,21M
6
Media Media
ID: 14431
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 2346733
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 19/05/2025

Location

  • Country
    United Arab Emirates
  • State
    Dubai
  • Metro
    DAMAC Properties (~ 1000 m)
  • Metro
    Nakheel (~ 900 m)

About the complex

Dubai will be home to its first residential clock tower, Aeternitas, which will also be the tallest residential clock tower in the world. Luxury apartments and duplexes with 1-4 bedrooms. 649 units available. Height 450 meters.

Aeternitas by London Gate was unveiled at an event celebrating the collaboration between luxury property developer London Gate in the United Arab Emirates and Swiss luxury watchmaker Franck Muller in Dubai.

Location and nearby infrastructure

Dubai Marina is a prestigious neighbourhood, a major entertainment and leisure hub and the most popular area for luxury apartment rentals in 2023.

Dubai Marina is the second largest area for property transactions in the new-build segment and the top destination for luxury property investment in Dubai in 2023.

Location on the map

Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Latest News in United Arab Emirates
From Rent to Groceries. How Much Does It Cost to Live in Dubai
05.05.2025
From Rent to Groceries. How Much Does It Cost to Live in Dubai
How to Refund Tax Free in the UAE — All the Nuances and Current Conditions
21.03.2025
How to Refund Tax Free in the UAE — All the Nuances and Current Conditions
Sharjah Overtaking Dubai? The Number of Real Estate Transactions in This Emirate Up 102% in a Year
26.02.2025
Sharjah Overtaking Dubai? The Number of Real Estate Transactions in This Emirate Up 102% in a Year
Why is Dubai Building a Specialised Crypto Skyscraper?
30.01.2025
Why is Dubai Building a Specialised Crypto Skyscraper?
457 Plots in Dubai Converted to Freehold: Conditions And Process
29.01.2025
457 Plots in Dubai Converted to Freehold: Conditions And Process
Buy a Furnished Apartment in the UAE: an Overview of Properties From €130 thousand to €2.4 million.
11.01.2025
Buy a Furnished Apartment in the UAE: an Overview of Properties From €130 thousand to €2.4 million.
Dubai's Housing Market Continues to Show Record Growth Rates. Analysis From REALTING
28.11.2024
Dubai's Housing Market Continues to Show Record Growth Rates. Analysis From REALTING
UAE Property Inheritance Rules
02.10.2024
UAE Property Inheritance Rules
Show all publications