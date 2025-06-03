Residential complex New residence Binghatti Elite with a swimming pool and a gym close to shopping malls, Dubai Production City, Dubai, UAE

Allow us to present Binghatti Elite - the unique project, which has become the first step to the ideal living space creation, combining the exquisite design, premium amenities, and convenient location. The residential complex includes 1745 residences (158 spacious apartments with 1 bedroom and 1587 stylish studios). Every flat is equipped with everything necessary for comfortable life: modern stove, ample fridge, and washing machine.

The complex offers its residents different amenities, created for maximum comfort. Every element is carefully thought out to meet the requirements of the residents of all ages. The kids' playground is a safe and cheerful space, where children can play and develop at ease. The ground ensures active pastime and social communication, allows parents to be sure of their children safety. The swimming pool will become the ideal place for relaxation during hot days. The modern equipped gym offers everything necessary to keep fit. The basketball court gives residents an opportunity to spend time actively and to support sportsmanship. Parks and lounge areas create the cozy atmosphere and promote a healthy lifestyle. Walks, sports or just pastime with family and friends amidst nature will make your life more vibrant.

Completion - 2nd quarter of 2026.

4 payment plan options.

Location and nearby infrastructure

Location in Dubai Production City has numerous great advantages. This area is known for its well-developed infrastructure and strategic location, making it attractive for business and investment. Well-developed transport chain includes a direct access to the main highways and proximity to the international airport. Moreover, modern office and industrial spaces, equipped with all necessary technologies and communication lines, are located in the area, allowing companies to carry on business efficiently.