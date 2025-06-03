  1. Realting.com
  2. United Arab Emirates
  Residential complex New residence Binghatti Elite with a swimming pool and a gym close to shopping malls, Dubai Production City, Dubai, UAE

Residential complex New residence Binghatti Elite with a swimming pool and a gym close to shopping malls, Dubai Production City, Dubai, UAE

Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$309,182
24/06/2025
$309,182
22/06/2025
$308,335
21/06/2025
$308,631
20/06/2025
$310,196
19/06/2025
$309,089
18/06/2025
$307,529
17/06/2025
$308,056
15/06/2025
$307,660
14/06/2025
$307,682
13/06/2025
$308,465
12/06/2025
$311,092
11/06/2025
$310,981
10/06/2025
$311,851
08/06/2025
$311,639
07/06/2025
$310,487
06/06/2025
$311,191
05/06/2025
$312,045
04/06/2025
$310,884
03/06/2025
$312,668
01/06/2025
$313,083
;
17
Address
Params
Description
Media
ID: 23079
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 2411661
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 24/06/2025

Location

  • Country
    United Arab Emirates
  • State
    Dubai

About the complex

Allow us to present Binghatti Elite - the unique project, which has become the first step to the ideal living space creation, combining the exquisite design, premium amenities, and convenient location. The residential complex includes 1745 residences (158 spacious apartments with 1 bedroom and 1587 stylish studios). Every flat is equipped with everything necessary for comfortable life: modern stove, ample fridge, and washing machine.

The complex offers its residents different amenities, created for maximum comfort. Every element is carefully thought out to meet the requirements of the residents of all ages. The kids' playground is a safe and cheerful space, where children can play and develop at ease. The ground ensures active pastime and social communication, allows parents to be sure of their children safety. The swimming pool will become the ideal place for relaxation during hot days. The modern equipped gym offers everything necessary to keep fit. The basketball court gives residents an opportunity to spend time actively and to support sportsmanship. Parks and lounge areas create the cozy atmosphere and promote a healthy lifestyle. Walks, sports or just pastime with family and friends amidst nature will make your life more vibrant.

Amenities:

  • swimming pool
  • kids' playground
  • roof-top gym
  • basketball court

Completion - 2nd quarter of 2026.

4 payment plan options.

Facilities and equipment in the house

Every flat is equipped with a stove, a fridge, a washing machine.

Location and nearby infrastructure

Location in Dubai Production City has numerous great advantages. This area is known for its well-developed infrastructure and strategic location, making it attractive for business and investment. Well-developed transport chain includes a direct access to the main highways and proximity to the international airport. Moreover, modern office and industrial spaces, equipped with all necessary technologies and communication lines, are located in the area, allowing companies to carry on business efficiently.

  • City Centre Me'aisem - 7 minutes
  • Dubai Hills Mall - 8 minutes
  • Ibn Battuta Mall - 10 minutes
  • Palm Jumeirah - 10 minutes
  • Expo City - 15 minutes
  • Al Maktoum Airport - 20 minutes

Location on the map

Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Residential complex New Laya Courtyard Residence with swimming pool and a roof-top lounge area close to the golf club, Dubai Studio City, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$274,614
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$274,614
Residential complex New apartments with views of the sea, marina and large park, in Beach Mansion complex with private beach, Beachfront area, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$732,556
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$732,556
Residential complex Pearl House III
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$176,004
Residential complex New Takaya Residence with swimming pools and a so-working area near the autodrome, Motor City, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$219,478
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$219,478
Residential complex Mercedes-Benz by Binghatti
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$2,41M
Apartment building Golf Views
Apartment building Golf Views
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$209,786
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 16
Area 38 m²
1 real estate property 1
Have you been interested in investments for a long time? Invest immediately with the GUARANTY of INCOME in the UAE real estate! - Guaranteed rental income on average 11%. - Favorable tax climate 0% for ownership and rental. - Protection of investors by the supervisory authorities of RERA …
Residential complex New Arista One Residence with a pool and a park close to a metro station, the airport and La Mer Beach, Al Satwa (Jumeirah Garden city), Dubai
Residential complex New Arista One Residence with a pool and a park close to a metro station, the airport and La Mer Beach, Al Satwa (Jumeirah Garden city), Dubai
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$521,681
Arista One is a residential complex, located in the prestigious area of Al Satwa (Jumeirah Garden City), just a few minutes from the main highway of Dubai -Sheikh Zayed Road. It's the unique place for life in the heart of megapolis, where stylish architecture and premium comfort mutually com…
Residential complex AL MARYAH VISTA 3
Residential complex AL MARYAH VISTA 3
Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
from
$268,785
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2027
Number of floors 45
Apartments with a panoramic view of the embankment! Alending alend (ROI - from 10% of $). It will be used for Dolgoccal rental! Vista 3 residential complex near Al -Rim near the popular shopping centers of Abu Dhabi and the best educational institutions of the Emirates. convenience: - l…
