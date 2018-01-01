  1. Realting.com
  2. UAE
  3. River Island

River Island

Dubai, UAE
from
€510,791
;
10
Leave a request
Description Description
Params Params
Apartments Apartments
Address Address
Media Media
News News

About the complex

One of Dubai's most picturesque and prestigious locations is the River Island luxury residential complex. The large-scale project includes three high-rise buildings equipped with modern amenities. River Island is located along a crystal-clear lagoon stretching for almost three kilometers. The complex is characterized by beautiful modern architecture, and French and Mediterranean styles dominate the design of the premises. The interior has calm and relaxing tones. Each building has beautiful views of the surrounding landscaped area.

River Island provides all the necessary amenities for living and relaxing:

  • A well-maintained park with fountains and green lawns
  • Yoga area
  • Tennis court and basketball court
  • Biking and jogging paths
  • Children's play spaces
  • Community swimming pool and fitness center
  • Security system with 24-hour video surveillance
  • Parking lots

The prime location provides easy access to Dubai's most famous and interesting sites via major highways such as Al Khail Road, Sheik Mohammed Bin Zayed Road, and Dubai Ain Road. Bus stops and metro stations are nearby.

Features

  • Security
  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Management company
  • House leased
  • Fenced area
  • Parking
  • Elevator
  • Online tour
Property Parametres
Class
Class
Premium class
Type of new building construction
Type of new building construction
Monolithic
Finishing options
Finishing options
Finished
Number of floors
Number of floors
23
Apartments in the complex
Apartments
Area, m²
Price per m², EUR
Apartment price, EUR
Apartments 1 room
Area, m² 89.0
Price per m², EUR 5,739
Apartment price, EUR 510,791
Apartments 2 rooms
Area, m² 104.9
Price per m², EUR 7,006
Apartment price, EUR 734,952
New building location
Dubai, UAE
Infrastructure nearby
The airport 9 000 m
Sea 8 000 m
Transport stop 300 m

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} EUR
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} EUR
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} EUR
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Apartment building 4BR | Como Residence | Payment Plan
Dubai, UAE
from
€12,90M
Apartment building 4BR | Vela Residence | Offplan
Dubai, UAE
from
€10,05M
Residential complex FIVE Palm Jumeirah Hotel — buy-to-let apartments with a minimum yield of 7.5% in a luxury hotel complex by FIVE Hoding on the beach of Palm Jumeirah, Dubai
Dubai, UAE
from
€419,521
Residential complex Exclusive beachfront residence One in the prestigious area of Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, UAE
from
€16,49M
Apartment building 2BR | Rixos Residence | Offplan
Dubai, UAE
from
€1,04M
You are viewing
River Island
Dubai, UAE
from
€510,791
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house.. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Apartment building 3BR | Peninsula Five | Prime Location
Apartment building 3BR | Peninsula Five | Prime Location
Dubai, UAE
from
€1,12M
Completion date: 2024
Royal BIP Real Estate Brokers is delighted to present 3 bedroom apartment, located in Business Bay, known as Peninsula Five by Select Group Amenities & Facilities; 3 Bedroom 4 Bath Unfurnished BUA; 1,722 Sqft Powder room Laundry area Maid room Store area Balcony / Terrace Lobby, Lift & Waiting area Reception Swimming pool Gym Barbeque area Fitness centre Yoga & Meditation Jogging, Running & Cycling track Sports court Shopping & Supermarket area Restaurant & Cafe Dining & Retail outlet Spa & Sauna room Community Hall Green surrounding Health care centre Kid’s play area Garden & Park Hospital Green surrounding Location Nearby; Burj Khalifa – 05 mins Dubai Mall – 05 mins Dubai Opera – 10 mins Jumeirah Beach – 15 mins DIFC – 10 mins Ras Al Khor Wildlife Sanctuary – 15 mins Dubai International Airport – 25 mins Al Maktoum International Airport – 40 mins For further details and viewing, feel free to call: Mr. MOEEN AHMAD at Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is a leading company specializing in the brokerage of residential and commercial properties and provides ONE STOP solutions to its owners/landlords and investors to achieve their desire results. We are always there to assist our clients in every aspect of searching and finalizing sales transactions of residential & commercial properties, buildings and plots with up-to-date knowledge of UAEs Real Estate market and laws. Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is registered with the Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) No. 28284
Residence
Residence
Dubai, UAE
from
€443,363
Completion date: 2025
Assistance in obtaining resident status. Free selection of real estate. Legal support as a gift! Exclusive 2-Bedroom Apartment in HIILS PARK Want to buy an apartment in Dubai? You know how to invest profitably! We will provide you with: - A selection of the best apartments from reliable developers; - Guaranteeing annual investment income; - Interest-free installment for 7 years; - Free legal support; - Guaranteed transfer security in a transaction; - Assistance in the transfer of funds for payment; - We will show personally the object in Dubai or online; - Assistance in the transfer of funds for payment. Hills Park – a new residential project from the world-famous developer from the UAE Emaar Properties. Surrounded by restaurants, shops, entertainment and social facilities. Combines modern elegant design and maximum practicality for the comfort of tenants. All types of residences include a laundry room, a spacious living room and a kitchen with an open-plan dining room. Thanks to panoramic windows, residents of the complex will be able to enjoy breathtaking views of the horizon of the coastal area of Dubai Marina, as well as flowering greenery of community. A unique design enhances the feeling of spaciousness and creates an atmosphere of harmony and tranquility. KEY ADVANTAGES: barbecue area and dining areas outdoors; decks for yoga and sunbathing; open fitness area; fully equipped gym; adult and children's pools; open children's play area. ESPECIALLY OF THE PLACEMENT: 5 minutes – Dubai Hills Golf Club with an 18-hole field, golf academy, gym and other amenities; 10 – 15 minutes – kindergartens, as well as schools 15 minutes – Burj Al Arab, Burj Khalifa, The Dubai Mall, Business Bay and Dubai Marina, Sufouh Beach, Kite Beach and Jumeirah Beach; 20 minutes – Dubai International Airport INVESTMENT PLUSES IN HIILS PARK: ROI average exceeds 5.3%. The ability to obtain a UAE resident visa for yourself and family members for 3 years or 5 years ( depending on the value of the property ) with the possibility of extension. Call or write, we will be happy to advise you for free! Let's provide planning options!
Apartment building Elitz 3, JVC Dubai. UAE
Apartment building Elitz 3, JVC Dubai. UAE
Dubai, UAE
from
€270,000
Completion date: 2026
Elitz 3 by Danube  Experience the Pinnacle of Luxury living in Jumeirah Village Circle (JVC) with 40 + amenities GUARANTEED NET ROI OF 6% PER ANNUM FOR 3 YEARS. 1 bedroom + office from AED 1.1M to 1.2M 1 bedroom + office + pool 1.2M to 1.35M Completion date: Q4 2026 6 years Payment Plan. For more Details: or Whatsapp
Realting.com
Go