One of Dubai's most picturesque and prestigious locations is the River Island luxury residential complex. The large-scale project includes three high-rise buildings equipped with modern amenities. River Island is located along a crystal-clear lagoon stretching for almost three kilometers. The complex is characterized by beautiful modern architecture, and French and Mediterranean styles dominate the design of the premises. The interior has calm and relaxing tones. Each building has beautiful views of the surrounding landscaped area.

River Island provides all the necessary amenities for living and relaxing:

A well-maintained park with fountains and green lawns

Yoga area

Tennis court and basketball court

Biking and jogging paths

Children's play spaces

Community swimming pool and fitness center

Security system with 24-hour video surveillance

Parking lots

The prime location provides easy access to Dubai's most famous and interesting sites via major highways such as Al Khail Road, Sheik Mohammed Bin Zayed Road, and Dubai Ain Road. Bus stops and metro stations are nearby.