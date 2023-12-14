  1. Realting.com
  2. UAE
  3. Marbella resort hotel THOE

Marbella resort hotel THOE

Dubai, UAE
from
€534,171
;
9 1
Leave a request
Show contacts
Description Description
Params Params
Apartments Apartments
Address Address
Media Media
News News

About the complex

MARBELLA RESORT HOTEL IN THE HEART OF EUROPE 🌍 (THE WORLD ISLAND)

1. Managed by IHG Group under vignette collections 
2. 5000 AED per sqft, pre-launch price.
3. To be opened as a ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ star Hotel & Resort. 
4. Easy payment plan for 2 years.
5  Down payment 20%. 
6. Fixed ROI of 8.33% for 12 years 
7. High capital appreciation expected due to more launches at the world island 🏝️
8. After 12 years, 💯% profit goes to the investor. (Service charges and hotel management charges to be paid).
9. Completion date Q4-2025. 
10. Uninterrupted views of Sunset 
11. Spanish lifestyle. 
12. 28 Diving points with Coral reef 🪸 and Fishes in The heart of europe 

Features

  • Security
  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Management company
  • House leased
  • Individual heating
  • Rough finish
  • Fenced area
  • Parking
  • Elevator
Property Parametres
Class
Class
Premium class
The year of construction
The year of construction
2025
Finishing options
Finishing options
Finished
New building location
Dubai, UAE

Video Review of apart-hotel Marbella resort hotel THOE

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} EUR
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} EUR
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} EUR
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residence Sovremennaya kvartira v kultovom rayone
Ras Al Khaimah, UAE
from
€186,153
Residential complex New residence Riviera IV with beaches and gardens in the city center, MBR City, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, UAE
from
€336,143
Apartment building Waves Opulence - SOBHA
Dubai, UAE
from
€412,913
Residential complex Kiara
Dubai, UAE
from
€218,882
Apartment building 1BR | Summer | Emaar
Dubai, UAE
from
€332,000
You are viewing
Marbella resort hotel THOE
Dubai, UAE
from
€534,171
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house.. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request Call
Other complexes
Apartment building Studio | Seslia Tower | JVT
Apartment building Studio | Seslia Tower | JVT
Dubai, UAE
from
€147,000
Completion date: 2025
Royal BIP Real Estate Brokers is delighted to offer its clients amazing studio, located in JVT, known as Seslia Tower by Tiger Group Key Highlights; Premium homes furnished with luxury equipment Creative designs & decor in innovative style Connected to prominent locations of the city Amenities & Facilities; Studio 1 Bath Furnished BUA; 450 Sqft Laundry space Balcony / Terrace Lobby, Lift & Waiting area Reception area Gym Swimming pool Barbeque area Dining & Retail outlet Health care centre Kid’s play area Leisure & Park Restaurant & Cafe Basketball & Tennis court Beach Volleyball Beach access Jogging, Running & Cycling track Spa & Sauna room Shopping & Supermarket area Yoga & Meditation area For further details and viewing, feel free to call: Mr. MOEEN AHMAD at Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is a leading company specializing in the brokerage of residential and commercial properties and provides ONE STOP solutions to its owners/landlords and investors to achieve their desire results. We are always there to assist our clients in every aspect of searching and finalizing sales transactions of residential & commercial properties, buildings and plots with up-to-date knowledge of UAEs Real Estate market and laws. Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is registered with the Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) No. 28284
Residential complex Neva Tower
Residential complex Neva Tower
Dubai, UAE
from
€240,462
Area 78 m²
1 property 1
Completion date: 2025
Real estate in Dubai at a bargain price with full legal support. Assistance in the transfer of funds. Free selection of real estate. Neva Residences at JVC, owned by the Tiger Group, is a 17-story residential building with studios, one and two bedroom apartments. Jumeirah Village Circle is famous for its family restaurants, shops and entertainment venues. Discover a life full of adventure and fun, thanks to the first-class amenities at the Neva Residences offered by the Tiger Group. Infrastructure: - The gym; - Restaurants; - Pool; - Parking; - CCTV cameras; - Supermarket; - Children's playground; - Sports ground; - Barbecue zone; - Schools; - Lush green parks. Location: Nearby are: - Burj al-Arab; - Beach; - Palma Jumeirah; - Tennis courts; - Al-Mahtum airport; - Pedestrian bike lanes; - Public parks; - Dubai International Airport. We will provide you with: - A selection of the best apartments from reliable developers; - Guaranteeing annual investment income; - Interest-free installment for 7 years; - Free legal support; - A guarantee of the security of transfers in a transaction; - Assistance in the transfer of funds for payment; - We will personally show the object in Dubai or online; - Assistance in the transfer of funds for payment. Call or write, answer all questions regarding the purchase of apartments!
Residence Kvartira na beregu Dubayskogo kanala
Residence Kvartira na beregu Dubayskogo kanala
Dubai, UAE
from
€236,086
Completion date: 2022
Free selection of real estate. Help with a resident visa. Legal support as a gift! Azizi Riviera Apartments on the Dubai Canal. Want to buy an apartment in Dubai? Great idea! We will help you with the relocation and registration of residency! We will provide you with: - A selection of the best apartments from reliable developers; - Guaranteeing annual investment income; - Interest-free installment for 7 years; - Free legal support; - Guaranteed transfer security in a transaction; - Assistance in the transfer of funds for payment; - We will show personally the object in Dubai or online; - Assistance in the transfer of funds for payment. Azizi Riviera is a large-scale complex, a kind of city in the city, which is called the "analogue of the French Riviera in the Persian Gulf", located on the banks of the Dubai Canal. The complex includes 71 modern residential buildings of various floors, high-rise 4- and 5-star hotels, a shopping and entertainment complex, a sports center, an area with « dancing fountains », a 4-kilometer embankment, an artificial ski slope, yacht harbor, landscaped gardens, parks, metro station, cinemas, shops, schools, hospitals and other modern amenities. Azizi Riviera offers luxurious luxury apartments - studios, apartments with 1, 2 and 3 bedrooms and magnificent penthouses with rooftop terraces. The space of the apartments is visually increased by panoramic windows, which offer views of the Dubai Canal and the infrastructure of the community. The complex is part of the Meydan One district and is located near Al Khail Rd and Al Ain – Dubai Rd. From here you can reach the Downtown Dubai tourist area and Business Bay and DIFC offices in 10 minutes. TRANSPORT ACCESSIBILITY: - Dubai Opera and Dubai Mall – 10 minutes; - Al Quoz Pond Park – 15 minutes; - Wildlife Nature Reserve Ras al Khor Wildlife Sanctuary – 15 minutes; - The Track Meydan Golf and the Meydan Hippodrome – 20 minutes; - Dubai International Airport – 20 minutes. INVESTMENT PRIVACY: - The property of the Azizi Riviera complex is suitable for investment. The living quarters of the complex will become a comfortable place for business people, young couples and families with children. - Return on investment in the Mohammed Bin Rashid City area reaches 6% We guarantee full legal support for the transaction. We will ensure a safe deal with the developer. We offer only profitable and reliable real estate. CALL OR WAIT, LETTER A BEST OBJECT IMPORTANT FOR YOU!
Realting.com
Go