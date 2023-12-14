Marbella resort hotel THOE

Dubai, UAE

from €236,086

Completion date: 2022

Free selection of real estate. Help with a resident visa. Legal support as a gift! Azizi Riviera Apartments on the Dubai Canal. Want to buy an apartment in Dubai? Great idea! We will help you with the relocation and registration of residency! We will provide you with: - A selection of the best apartments from reliable developers; - Guaranteeing annual investment income; - Interest-free installment for 7 years; - Free legal support; - Guaranteed transfer security in a transaction; - Assistance in the transfer of funds for payment; - We will show personally the object in Dubai or online; - Assistance in the transfer of funds for payment. Azizi Riviera is a large-scale complex, a kind of city in the city, which is called the "analogue of the French Riviera in the Persian Gulf", located on the banks of the Dubai Canal. The complex includes 71 modern residential buildings of various floors, high-rise 4- and 5-star hotels, a shopping and entertainment complex, a sports center, an area with « dancing fountains », a 4-kilometer embankment, an artificial ski slope, yacht harbor, landscaped gardens, parks, metro station, cinemas, shops, schools, hospitals and other modern amenities. Azizi Riviera offers luxurious luxury apartments - studios, apartments with 1, 2 and 3 bedrooms and magnificent penthouses with rooftop terraces. The space of the apartments is visually increased by panoramic windows, which offer views of the Dubai Canal and the infrastructure of the community. The complex is part of the Meydan One district and is located near Al Khail Rd and Al Ain – Dubai Rd. From here you can reach the Downtown Dubai tourist area and Business Bay and DIFC offices in 10 minutes. TRANSPORT ACCESSIBILITY: - Dubai Opera and Dubai Mall – 10 minutes; - Al Quoz Pond Park – 15 minutes; - Wildlife Nature Reserve Ras al Khor Wildlife Sanctuary – 15 minutes; - The Track Meydan Golf and the Meydan Hippodrome – 20 minutes; - Dubai International Airport – 20 minutes. INVESTMENT PRIVACY: - The property of the Azizi Riviera complex is suitable for investment. The living quarters of the complex will become a comfortable place for business people, young couples and families with children. - Return on investment in the Mohammed Bin Rashid City area reaches 6% We guarantee full legal support for the transaction. We will ensure a safe deal with the developer. We offer only profitable and reliable real estate. CALL OR WAIT, LETTER A BEST OBJECT IMPORTANT FOR YOU!