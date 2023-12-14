Marbella resort hotel THOE

MARBELLA RESORT HOTEL IN THE HEART OF EUROPE 🌍 (THE WORLD ISLAND)
1. Managed by IHG Group under vignette collections
2. 5000 AED per sqft, pre-launch price.
3. To be opened as a ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ star Hotel & Resort.
4. Easy payment plan for 2 years.
5 Down payment 20%.
6. Fixed ROI of 8.33% for 12 years
7. High capital appreciation expected due to more launches at the world island 🏝️
8. After 12 years, 💯% profit goes to the investor. (Service charges and hotel management charges to be paid).
9. Completion date Q4-2025.
10. Uninterrupted views of Sunset
11. Spanish lifestyle.
12. 28 Diving points with Coral reef 🪸 and Fishes in The heart of europe