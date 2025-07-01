Residential complex Modern Lifestyle in Town Square / Alton by Nshama

Alton by NSHAMA – Modern Lifestyle in Town Square Dubai.

A Vibrant, Family-Centric Community in New Dubai.



Project Overview:

Alton by NSHAMA offers stylish, functional living in the heart of Town Square Dubai – a master-planned community known for its green spaces, family-friendly design, and full suite of amenities. With modern architecture, contemporary interiors, and a walkable urban layout, Alton is ideal for both homeowners and investors seeking value, growth, and lifestyle.

Apartments at Alton are designed with generous layouts, large balconies, and open views over the boulevard or community parks. Every detail reflects quality, comfort, and urban elegance.

Starting Prices:

🟩 1 Bedroom ~ 64 m² from 285.000€

🟨 2 Bedrooms ~ 90 m² from 390.000€

🟥 3 Bedrooms ~ 141 m² from 670.000€

Estimated ROI: 6.5%–8.5%.

Payment Plan: 10% on booking • 40% during construction • 50% on handover.

Key Features:

Light-filled, modern interiors with neutral finishes.

Open kitchens with built-in cabinetry.

Spacious balconies and community/park views.

Built-in wardrobes, quality fittings & fixtures.

Smart layout efficiency across all unit types.

Community Amenities:

Swimming pools for adults & kids.

Fully equipped gym, outdoor fitness stations.

Jogging trails, cycling paths, green zones.

Skate parks, trampolines, kids’ playgrounds.

Reel Cinemas, food trucks, outdoor plazas.

Retail shops, Spinneys supermarket , salons & cafés.

Gated environment with 24/7 security.

Prime Location – Town Square Dubai:

Strategically situated on Al Qudra Road, offering fast access to key destinations:

10 min to Al Qudra Cycling Track

20 min to Dubai Hills Mall

25 min to Downtown Dubai & Marina

30 min to Dubai International Airport

Walkable distance to Town Square Park, mosque & shopping outlets

Ideal For: