  2. United Arab Emirates
  Residential complex Modern Lifestyle in Town Square / Alton by Nshama

Residential complex Modern Lifestyle in Town Square / Alton by Nshama

Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$333,139
BTC
3.9626164
ETH
207.6976661
USDT
329 368.8930194
* The price is for reference
according to the exchange rate 16/04/2025
;
7
Media Media
ID: 26762
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 13/07/2025

Location

  • Country
    United Arab Emirates
  • State
    Dubai

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • Class
    Class
    Premium class
  • Type of new building construction
    Type of new building construction
    Brick
  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2028
  • Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished

Interior details

Heating:

  • Individual heating

Security features:

  • Security

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Fenced area
  • Elevator

About the complex

Alton by NSHAMA – Modern Lifestyle in Town Square Dubai.

A Vibrant, Family-Centric Community in New Dubai.
 

Project Overview:

Alton by NSHAMA offers stylish, functional living in the heart of Town Square Dubai – a master-planned community known for its green spaces, family-friendly design, and full suite of amenities. With modern architecture, contemporary interiors, and a walkable urban layout, Alton is ideal for both homeowners and investors seeking value, growth, and lifestyle.

Apartments at Alton are designed with generous layouts, large balconies, and open views over the boulevard or community parks. Every detail reflects quality, comfort, and urban elegance.

Starting Prices:

  • 🟩 1 Bedroom ~ 64 m² from 285.000€

  • 🟨 2 Bedrooms 90 m² from 390.000€

  • 🟥 3 Bedrooms ~ 141 m² from 670.000€

 

Estimated ROI: 6.5%–8.5%.
Payment Plan: 10% on booking • 40% during construction • 50% on handover.

Key Features:

  • Light-filled, modern interiors with neutral finishes.

  • Open kitchens with built-in cabinetry.

  • Spacious balconies and community/park views.

  • Built-in wardrobes, quality fittings & fixtures.

  • Smart layout efficiency across all unit types.

Community Amenities:

  • Swimming pools for adults & kids.

  • Fully equipped gym, outdoor fitness stations.

  • Jogging trails, cycling paths, green zones.

  • Skate parks, trampolines, kids’ playgrounds.

  • Reel Cinemas, food trucks, outdoor plazas.

  • Retail shops, Spinneys supermarket, salons & cafés.

  • Gated environment with 24/7 security.

Prime Location – Town Square Dubai:

Strategically situated on Al Qudra Road, offering fast access to key destinations:

  • 10 min to Al Qudra Cycling Track

  • 20 min to Dubai Hills Mall

  • 25 min to Downtown Dubai & Marina

  • 30 min to Dubai International Airport

  • Walkable distance to Town Square Park, mosque & shopping outlets

Ideal For:

  • Young professionals and first-time buyers.

  • Investors looking for rental income & capital appreciation.

  • Families seeking space, amenities, and value.

  • Buyers priced out of central Dubai but looking for quality.

Dubai, United Arab Emirates

