  1. Realting.com
  2. United Arab Emirates
  3. Residential complex New residential complex Vivanti Residences with excellent infrastructure in the Jumeirah Village Circle area, Dubai, UAE

Residential complex New residential complex Vivanti Residences with excellent infrastructure in the Jumeirah Village Circle area, Dubai, UAE

Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$187,796
03/07/2025
$187,163
02/07/2025
$187,257
01/07/2025
$188,385
;
20
Leave a request
Address Address
Params Params
Description Description
Media Media
ID: 26587
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 2464759
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 03/07/2025

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    United Arab Emirates
  • State
    Dubai

About the complex

Meteora Vivanti Residences is a residential complex in the Jumeirah Village Circle area, developed by the developer Meteora with an emphasis on minimalism, comfort and modern standards of urban living. The architecture of the building is distinguished by laconic forms, spacious layouts and panoramic glazing, providing an abundance of light and spectacular views of the area and the courtyard.

The project infrastructure offers private jacuzzis on the terraces, a green landscaped courtyard, a 32-meter swimming pool, mini golf, an outdoor cinema and an area for children. There is also a coworking space, a lounge, a concierge service, charging for electric vehicles, a pharmacy, a cafe and a supermarket - everything for a full and balanced life in the center of Dubai.

The living spaces are equipped with a smart home system, an air purification system and a fully equipped kitchen with appliances. This is an ideal choice for those who want to invest in stylish real estate with premium amenities in one of the most developing areas of the city.

Facilities and equipment in the house
  • 32 m panoramic pool
  • Outdoor cinema
  • Mini golf
  • Children's play area
  • Coworking and lounge
  • Concierge service
  • EV charging stations
  • Pharmacy, cafe and supermarket
  • Smart home system and air purification

Location on the map

Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Apartment building Al Habtoor Tower Habtoor Re
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$609,344
Residential complex New Eden House Zabeel Residence with swimming pools and a spa close to the international airport and Downtown Dubai, DIFC, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$1,35M
Apartment building Dusk Binghatti
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$265,122
Residential complex New Selene Beach Residences with a lagoon, a swimming pool and parks, Al Seanneeah, Dubai, UAE
Al Hiyar, United Arab Emirates
from
$581,199
Residential complex Raffles Residences Penthouses
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$4,08M
You are viewing
Residential complex New residential complex Vivanti Residences with excellent infrastructure in the Jumeirah Village Circle area, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$187,796
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential complex La Mer by ELIE SAAB Residences
Residential complex La Mer by ELIE SAAB Residences
Ras al-Khaimah, United Arab Emirates
from
$528,462
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2028
Number of floors 18
Stunning apartments in the residential complex La Mer by ELIE SAAB Residences in Ras Al Khaimah! On the beach! Exclusive amenities! Designer interior! Fully furnished kitchen with appliances! We will select housing with a favorable rate on a mortgage or installments in the UAE! Amenities:…
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Leave a request
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Residential complex Radisson Dubai Damac Hills
Residential complex Radisson Dubai Damac Hills
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$245,096
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 24
Area 45–84 m²
2 real estate properties 2
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Leave a request
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Apartment building Electra Acube
Apartment building Electra Acube
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$254,507
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2027
Number of floors 32
Our Electra is made up of 3B+G+38, mainly residential that takes its name from a blue giant star in the bull constellation, about 400 light years from us. It is the third brightest star in Pleiades's open star cluster, visible to the naked eye. Jumeirah Village Circle (JVC) is a flourishing…
Agency
AG LUXURY PROPERTIES LLC
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in United Arab Emirates
How to Sell an Apartment in the UAE: A Step-by-Step Guide for Individuals
01.07.2025
How to Sell an Apartment in the UAE: A Step-by-Step Guide for Individuals
Dubai Launches Prypco Mint Real Estate Tokenization Platform on XRP Blockchain
03.06.2025
Dubai Launches Prypco Mint Real Estate Tokenization Platform on XRP Blockchain
UAE Real Estate Investments: 5 Promising New Developments Across the Country
20.05.2025
UAE Real Estate Investments: 5 Promising New Developments Across the Country
From Rent to Groceries. How Much Does It Cost to Live in Dubai
05.05.2025
From Rent to Groceries. How Much Does It Cost to Live in Dubai
How to Refund Tax Free in the UAE — All the Nuances and Current Conditions
21.03.2025
How to Refund Tax Free in the UAE — All the Nuances and Current Conditions
Sharjah Overtaking Dubai? The Number of Real Estate Transactions in This Emirate Up 102% in a Year
26.02.2025
Sharjah Overtaking Dubai? The Number of Real Estate Transactions in This Emirate Up 102% in a Year
Why is Dubai Building a Specialised Crypto Skyscraper?
30.01.2025
Why is Dubai Building a Specialised Crypto Skyscraper?
457 Plots in Dubai Converted to Freehold: Conditions And Process
29.01.2025
457 Plots in Dubai Converted to Freehold: Conditions And Process
Show all publications