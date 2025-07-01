Residential complex New residential complex Vivanti Residences with excellent infrastructure in the Jumeirah Village Circle area, Dubai, UAE

Meteora Vivanti Residences is a residential complex in the Jumeirah Village Circle area, developed by the developer Meteora with an emphasis on minimalism, comfort and modern standards of urban living. The architecture of the building is distinguished by laconic forms, spacious layouts and panoramic glazing, providing an abundance of light and spectacular views of the area and the courtyard.

The project infrastructure offers private jacuzzis on the terraces, a green landscaped courtyard, a 32-meter swimming pool, mini golf, an outdoor cinema and an area for children. There is also a coworking space, a lounge, a concierge service, charging for electric vehicles, a pharmacy, a cafe and a supermarket - everything for a full and balanced life in the center of Dubai.

The living spaces are equipped with a smart home system, an air purification system and a fully equipped kitchen with appliances. This is an ideal choice for those who want to invest in stylish real estate with premium amenities in one of the most developing areas of the city.

32 m panoramic pool

Outdoor cinema

Mini golf

Children's play area

Coworking and lounge

Concierge service

EV charging stations

Pharmacy, cafe and supermarket

Smart home system and air purification

Facilities and equipment in the house