Apartment in a new building 🌴 Laguna Residence by One Development – The UAE’s First Full AI-Lagoon Sanctuary in City of Arabia

Laguna Residence by One Development – The UAE’s First Full AI-Lagoon Sanctuary in City of Arabia
Resort-Style Living Meet Smart Eco-Tech — Secure Yours Before Hand-over 2027!
Prime Location & Connectivity
Nestled in City of Arabia, Dubailand, directly on Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed Road — just 15–20 min from Downtown and DXB Airport.
Twin towers Tiffany & Cyan overlooking the region’s largest podium lagoon — a true oasis with lush views.
Future-ready community: Metro, malls, IMG, Global Village—all within easy reach.
Project Overview & Unit Mix:
1,492 upscale units: Studios to spacious 3 BR Sky‑Homes.
AI-integrated smart living designed by a boutique UAE developer backed by Al Fanar — optimizing comfort & energy Off-Plan Properties.
Unit pricing starting at:
Studio from 35 m² from 140.000€
1 Bedroom from 65 m² from 210.000€
2 Bedroom from 110 m² from 418.000€
3 Bedroom from 180 m² from 720.000€
Payment Plan & Delivery
Secure with just 10% deposit
40% payable during construction
Remaining 50% on handover (Q4 2027)
Lagoon-Focused Lifestyle (30+ Amenities)
A 1.2 km beach-style podium lagoon, with sandy shores, water sports, and sunset cafés.
Rooftop infinity pools, zen gardens, yoga decks, & VR golf.
Indoor/outdoor cinemas, splash parks, paddle courts, jogging trails.
Family-friendly parks, BBQ zones, pet areas, and dog parks.
Smart & Sustainable Design
Region’s first fully AI-automated residential project: lighting, climate, security, energy—adapt to you.
Eco-conscious architecture: greywater recycling, solar facades, biophilic materials.
Investment Snapshot
Phase 1 sold out within a month—high demand confirms market confidence.
15–20% annual price growth in Dubailand region.
Rental yields of 8–11% forecast with holiday and long-term.
Ideal For:
Why Laguna:
Tech-Lifestyle Fans First-mover AI residence with beachfront living.
Young Families Safe, green lagoon, kids zones, pet-friendly.
Digital NomadsSmart services, Wi‑Fi, community events.
Value InvestorsLow entry, high-margin 50/50 plan, capital gains.