  2. United Arab Emirates
  Apartment in a new building 🌴 Laguna Residence by One Development – The UAE's First Full AI-Lagoon Sanctuary in City of Arabia

Apartment in a new building 🌴 Laguna Residence by One Development – The UAE’s First Full AI-Lagoon Sanctuary in City of Arabia

Dubai, United Arab Emirates
$164,409
19
ID: 26717
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 10/07/2025

Location

  Country
    United Arab Emirates
  State
    Dubai

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  Class
    Class
    Premium class
  Type of new building construction
    Type of new building construction
    Brick
  The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2027
  Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished
  Number of floors
    Number of floors
    30

Interior details

Heating:

  • Individual heating

Security features:

  • Security

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Fenced area
  • Elevator

About the complex

Laguna Residence by One Development – The UAE’s First Full AI-Lagoon Sanctuary in City of Arabia

Resort-Style Living Meet Smart Eco-Tech — Secure Yours Before Hand-over 2027!

Prime Location & Connectivity

  • Nestled in City of Arabia, Dubailand, directly on Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed Road — just 15–20 min from Downtown and DXB Airport.

  • Twin towers Tiffany & Cyan overlooking the region’s largest podium lagoon — a true oasis with lush views.

  • Future-ready community: Metro, malls, IMG, Global Village—all within easy reach.

Project Overview & Unit Mix:

  • 1,492 upscale units: Studios to spacious 3 BR Sky‑Homes.

  • AI-integrated smart living designed by a boutique UAE developer backed by Al Fanar — optimizing comfort & energy Off-Plan Properties.

  • Unit pricing starting at:

    • Studio from 35 m² from 140.000€

    • 1 Bedroom from 65 m² from 210.000€

    • 2 Bedroom from 110 m² from 418.000€

    • 3 Bedroom from 180 m² from 720.000€

Payment Plan & Delivery

  • Secure with just 10% deposit

  • 40% payable during construction

  • Remaining 50% on handover (Q4 2027) 

Lagoon-Focused Lifestyle (30+ Amenities)

  • A 1.2 km beach-style podium lagoon, with sandy shores, water sports, and sunset cafés.

  • Rooftop infinity pools, zen gardens, yoga decks, & VR golf.

  • Indoor/outdoor cinemas, splash parks, paddle courts, jogging trails.

  • Family-friendly parks, BBQ zones, pet areas, and dog parks.

Smart & Sustainable Design

  • Region’s first fully AI-automated residential project: lighting, climate, security, energy—adapt to you.

  • Eco-conscious architecture: greywater recycling, solar facades, biophilic materials.

Investment Snapshot

  • Phase 1 sold out within a month—high demand confirms market confidence.

  • 15–20% annual price growth in Dubailand region.

  • Rental yields of 8–11% forecast with holiday and long-term.

Ideal For:

Why Laguna:

Tech-Lifestyle Fans First-mover AI residence with beachfront living.

Young Families Safe, green lagoon, kids zones, pet-friendly.

Digital NomadsSmart services, Wi‑Fi, community events.

Value InvestorsLow entry, high-margin 50/50 plan, capital gains.

 

 

Location on the map

Dubai, United Arab Emirates

