Residential complex Kanyon

Kanyon by Omniyat is a new project in the heart of Dubai Maritime City.
Kanyon is a new residential complex from developer Omniyat, located in the prestigious Forest District in Dubai Maritime City. This project is an elegant vertical structure with 45 residential floors and 411 residences offering 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments, ideal for those who appreciate harmony and style. The deadline is Q2/2029.
The infrastructure of the complex:
- Triple-height lobby;
- Forest thematic podium;
Infiniti-pool with panoramic views;
- Modern gym;
- Spa spaces;
- Leisure pavilions;
- Business lounge;
- play areas for children;
- Quiet green clusters for privacy.
Location and advantages of the area
The Kanyon project is located in Dubai Maritime City, with easy access to key locations in Dubai:
- Mina Rashid - 5 minutes.
Jumeirah Beach Coast – 10 minutes
The Gold Souq and Downtown Dubai – 15 minutes
Dubai International Airport and DIFC – 20 minutes
