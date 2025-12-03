  1. Realting.com
Residential complex Kanyon

Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$653,520
;
26
ID: 33020
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 05/12/2025

Location

  • Country
    United Arab Emirates
  • State
    Dubai

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • Type of new building construction
    Type of new building construction
    Monolithic
  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2029
  • Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished
  • Number of floors
    Number of floors
    49

Interior details

Security features:

  • Security

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Elevator

Additionally

  • Remote transaction

About the complex

Kanyon by Omniyat is a new project in the heart of Dubai Maritime City.

Kanyon is a new residential complex from developer Omniyat, located in the prestigious Forest District in Dubai Maritime City. This project is an elegant vertical structure with 45 residential floors and 411 residences offering 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments, ideal for those who appreciate harmony and style. The deadline is Q2/2029.

The infrastructure of the complex:
- Triple-height lobby;
- Forest thematic podium;
Infiniti-pool with panoramic views;
- Modern gym;
- Spa spaces;
- Leisure pavilions;
- Business lounge;
- play areas for children;
- Quiet green clusters for privacy.

Location and advantages of the area
The Kanyon project is located in Dubai Maritime City, with easy access to key locations in Dubai:
- Mina Rashid - 5 minutes.
Jumeirah Beach Coast – 10 minutes
The Gold Souq and Downtown Dubai – 15 minutes
Dubai International Airport and DIFC – 20 minutes

Contact us for advice, current prices and a selection of plans!

Location on the map

Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Ask all your questions
