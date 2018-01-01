  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Small residential complex with swimming pool, 750 m to the beach, Okurcalar, Turkey

Boztepe, Turkey
from
€98,750

12
About the complex

The infrastructure includes: outdoor pool, playground, outdoor parking, sauna, fitness and Turkish bath.

There are 20 apartments in the project:

Apartments with 1 bedroom - 8 units

2-bedroom apartments - 8 units

Duplex apartments with 2 bedrooms - 1 units

Duplex apartments with 4 bedrooms - 1 units

Duplex apartment with 5 bedrooms - 2 units

40% is down payment, installments are possible until the construction completed.

Location and nearby infrastructure

This project is located in the province of Antalya, Alanya. The municipality and district of Okurcalar. Gazipasa Airport is 65 km away and it is 85 km from Antalya Airport. Distance to the beach is 750 meters.

New building location
Boztepe, Turkey

