Apartment in a new building Kuzey Adalar

Kuzey Adalar is a 90,000 m² seafront development in Istanbul featuring 2,281 residential and 132 commercial units, most with stunning views of the Marmara Sea and Princes’ Islands.

Kuzey Adalar offers garden duplexes, townhouses, and residences up to 4+1, alongside 45,000 m² of landscaping, 5,200 m² of social facilities, and proximity to key transport and marinas.

10 Key Advantages of Kuzey Adalar: