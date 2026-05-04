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Apartment in a new building Kuzey Adalar

Kartal, Turkey
from
$297,586
;
9
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ID: 38897
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 26/07/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Turkey
  • State
    Marmara Region
  • Town
    Kartal

About the complex

Kuzey Adalar is a 90,000 m² seafront development in Istanbul featuring 2,281 residential and 132 commercial units, most with stunning views of the Marmara Sea and Princes’ Islands.

Kuzey Adalar offers garden duplexes, townhouses, and residences up to 4+1, alongside 45,000 m² of landscaping, 5,200 m² of social facilities, and proximity to key transport and marinas.

10 Key Advantages of Kuzey Adalar:

  1. Prime coastal location with island and sea views

  2. Wide unit mix: duplexes, residences, garden suites

  3. 45,000 m² landscaped green space with 25,000 m² gardens

  4. 5,200 m² indoor social areas with spa and sports facilities

  5. Seafront shopping mall with global brands and eateries

  6. Advanced sound/heat insulation and underfloor heating

  7. Strong accessibility: near Marmaray, metro, sea transport

  8. Sustainability focus: solar panels, rainwater harvesting

  9. Private indoor parking and 24/7 security for all units

  10. Developed by EPP and ŞUA İnşaat—trusted industry leaders

Property characteristics

Interior details

Heating:

  • Individual heating

Security features:

  • Security

Repair features:

  • Rough finish

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Fenced area
  • Elevator

Additionally

  • Management company
  • House leased
  • Online tour
  • Granting a residence permit
  • Granting of citizenship
  • Remote transaction

Location on the map

Kartal, Turkey
Education
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Food & Drink
Transportation
Leisure

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Apartment in a new building Kuzey Adalar
Kartal, Turkey
from
$297,586
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