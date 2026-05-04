Apartment in a new building Kuzey Adalar

Kuzey Adalar is a 90,000 m² seafront development in Istanbul featuring 2,281 residential and 132 commercial units, most with stunning views of the Marmara Sea and Princes’ Islands.
Kuzey Adalar offers garden duplexes, townhouses, and residences up to 4+1, alongside 45,000 m² of landscaping, 5,200 m² of social facilities, and proximity to key transport and marinas.
10 Key Advantages of Kuzey Adalar:
Prime coastal location with island and sea views
Wide unit mix: duplexes, residences, garden suites
45,000 m² landscaped green space with 25,000 m² gardens
5,200 m² indoor social areas with spa and sports facilities
Seafront shopping mall with global brands and eateries
Advanced sound/heat insulation and underfloor heating
Strong accessibility: near Marmaray, metro, sea transport
Sustainability focus: solar panels, rainwater harvesting
Private indoor parking and 24/7 security for all units
Developed by EPP and ŞUA İnşaat—trusted industry leaders