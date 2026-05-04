Residential complex DESIRE

The project is located in the Altintas district, one of the most promising areas of Antalya.

The distance to the airport is 3 km, to the sea - 3.5 km.

The complex includes 127 premium apartments: 73 residences and 54 apartments with guaranteed rent under a contract with the international hotel chain Best Western Hotels (an agreement from December 1, 2023).

Construction to the 6th floor is completed.

Delivery - in the 1st quarter of 2026.

The project features a 5-star hotel lifestyle and a potential rental income of 7-12% per year.

The level is the international 5 ★ standard.

The project is focused on comfort, prestige and maximum load:

• Outdoor pools, roof lounge areas, barbecue areas

SPA-complex, wellness-zone, sauna

• Fitness room and Crossfit-ground on the roof

• Open cinema

• Cafe, reception, concierge, cleaning service

• Private shuttle to the sea and its own beach

• Own private beach with service

• Covered parking with charging for electric vehicles

• Generator, video surveillance, round-the-clock security

• Children's playground, separate recreation areas

Parking space is assigned to each property unit.

Each car has its own parking space and charging for electric vehicles.

Apartment types:

1+1, 1+1 with terrace and jacuzzi, 1+1 with garden, 2+1, 2+1 with terrace and jacuzzi, 2+1 with garden, 2+1 and 3+1 penthouses.

In each block there are elevators (7 in total).

Flexible payment terms: 50% immediately + installments for 12 months.

Opportunities: accommodation, investment, participation in the hotel business.