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Residential complex DESIRE

Aksu, Turkey
from
$192,000
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ID: 38167
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 06/07/2026

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Turkey
  • State
    Mediterranean Region
  • Town
    Aksu

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • Class
    Class
    Premium class
  • Type of new building construction
    Type of new building construction
    Monolithic brick
  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2026
  • Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished
  • Number of floors
    Number of floors
    7

Interior details

Heating:

  • Individual heating

Security features:

  • Security

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Fenced area
  • Elevator

Additionally

  • Management company
  • Online tour
  • Granting a residence permit
  • Remote transaction

About the complex

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Русский Русский

The project is located in the Altintas district, one of the most promising areas of Antalya.
The distance to the airport is 3 km, to the sea - 3.5 km.
The complex includes 127 premium apartments: 73 residences and 54 apartments with guaranteed rent under a contract with the international hotel chain Best Western Hotels (an agreement from December 1, 2023).
Construction to the 6th floor is completed.
Delivery - in the 1st quarter of 2026.
The project features a 5-star hotel lifestyle and a potential rental income of 7-12% per year.

The level is the international 5 ★ standard.
The project is focused on comfort, prestige and maximum load:
• Outdoor pools, roof lounge areas, barbecue areas
SPA-complex, wellness-zone, sauna
• Fitness room and Crossfit-ground on the roof
• Open cinema
• Cafe, reception, concierge, cleaning service
• Private shuttle to the sea and its own beach
• Own private beach with service
• Covered parking with charging for electric vehicles
• Generator, video surveillance, round-the-clock security
• Children's playground, separate recreation areas

Parking space is assigned to each property unit.
Each car has its own parking space and charging for electric vehicles.
Apartment types:
1+1, 1+1 with terrace and jacuzzi, 1+1 with garden, 2+1, 2+1 with terrace and jacuzzi, 2+1 with garden, 2+1 and 3+1 penthouses.
In each block there are elevators (7 in total).
Flexible payment terms: 50% immediately + installments for 12 months.
Opportunities: accommodation, investment, participation in the hotel business.

Units in the complex
Apartments
Area, m²
Price per m², USD
Apartment price, USD
Apartments 1 room
Area, m² 50.0
Price per m², USD 3,840
Apartment price, USD 192,000

Location on the map

Aksu, Turkey
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Residential complex DESIRE
Aksu, Turkey
from
$192,000
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