Luxury residence on the coast of the Marmara Sea, Istanbul, Turkey

Avsallar, Turkey
Completion date: 2023
The residential complex is located in the Avsallar area on the Antalya Airport, 25 km from Alanya. Although there are enough urban opportunities for life, the area comes to the fore with its nature and clean air. This is an ecological area with the world famous Inzhekum beach. The freshest fruits, vegetables and natural products can be found in markets open on certain days of the week. In the center of Avsallar there are 5 hospitals and clinics, 7 pharmacies, 4 veterinary clinics and dental clinics. There are also branches of international freight companies, within walking distance of the submitted project. It is a very popular area for investment, as well as for a quiet daily life in nature.
The project, consisting of 2 blocks and 91 apartments, offers planning apartments 1 + 1, 2 + 1 and 3 + 1 as residential premises.
The infrastructure of the complex includes: indoor winter pool, outdoor pool, Turkish bath, sauna, steam room, fitness room with simulators, relaxation room, outdoor chess, playground, play area, free Wi-Fi, satellite system, video surveillance, electric generator, parking. A shuttle service to the beach for residents of the house is also provided.
The completion of the project is scheduled for May 2023.