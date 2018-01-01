Luxury residence on the coast of the Marmara Sea, Istanbul, Turkey

  1. Realting.com
About the complex

We offer apartments with a panoramic view of the sea and the city, parking spaces and storerooms.

The residence features a luxury hotel, a garden, swimming pools for children and adults, a kids' playground, a fitness center, tennis and basketball courts.

Facilities and equipment in the house
  • "Smart home" system
Location and nearby infrastructure
  • Hospital - 750 meters
  • School - 650 meters
  • Coast - 500 meters
  • Shopping mall - 1.8 km
  • Metro station - 2.5 km
  • Metrobus station - 4 km
  • International airport - 50 km
Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} EUR
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} EUR
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} EUR
Monthly payment
You are viewing





