Apartment in a new building Sea View Stylish Real Estate in İstanbul Beşiktaş

Besiktas, Turkey
from
$1,97M
17
ID: 27911
Last update: 09/09/2025

Location

  • Country
    Turkey
  • State
    Marmara Region
  • Town
    Besiktas

Property characteristics

Property parameters

    2026
    6

Interior details

Security features:

  • Security

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Elevator

About the complex

Sea View Real Estate Close to the Sea in İstanbul Beşiktaş

The real estate in a project stands out due to its advantageous location. Beşiktaş is located on the European Side of İstanbul and attracts attention from the Bosphorus views. In addition, 15 Temmuz Şehitler Bridge is located in the area.

Real estate for sale in İstanbul Beşiktaş is within walking distance to daily needs and right in front of public transportation stops. The real estate is 100 m to Abbasağa Park, 250 m to Yıldız Technical University, 300 m to Beşiktaş Square, 400 m to Conrad Hotel, 500 m to Sait Çiftçi State Hospital, 650 m to the beach, 1 km to Yıldız Park, 1.4 km to Zorlu Center, 1.6 km to Dolmabahçe Palace, 2.1 km to Ortaköy, 3 km to 15 Temmuz Şehitler Bridge and 42 km to Istanbul Airport.

The luxury residential project consists of a total of 293 apartments in 10 blocks with 6 floors located on 17,650 sqm of land. The project is rich in social facilities such as an indoor and outdoor swimming pool, Turkish bath, sauna, SPA, gym, vitamin bar, walking trails, camellias, children's swimming pool, children's playgrounds, indoor parking lot, 24/7 security service, and security cameras.

The real estate has a separate-plan kitchen, balcony, and en-suite bathroom options. The real estate is equipped with rich features such as a steel door, a smart home system, kitchen appliances, laminate and ceramic surface coverings, a shower cabin, PVC double-glazed windows, and balcony doors.


IST-01059

Location on the map

Besiktas, Turkey
Education
Healthcare

