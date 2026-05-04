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Apartment in a new building Tane Rezidans

Bagcilar, Turkey
Price on request
;
10
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ID: 38200
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 12/07/2026

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Turkey
  • State
    Marmara Region
  • Town
    Bagcilar
  • Metro
    Yenimahalle (~ 600 m)

About the complex

Strategic Urban Living in Mahmutbey–Bağcılar

Tane Rezidans is positioned in Mahmutbey–Bağcılar, one of Istanbul’s most dynamic and infrastructure-driven districts. The area has transformed into a key residential and commercial hub thanks to its proximity to Basın Ekspres Road and direct access to major highways. This strategic location places residents within minutes of business centers, shopping malls, and transportation networks, making the project particularly attractive for professionals seeking efficient city living.

Functional Apartment Layouts for Daily Comfort

Tane Rezidans focuses on practical 2+1 and 3+1 apartment layouts, designed to meet the needs of modern families and urban professionals. Spacious interiors, functional room distributions, and a mixed-use concept with on-site commercial units support a convenient lifestyle. These design choices enhance daily usability while aligning with the preferences of Istanbul’s rental market, where well-planned family-sized apartments maintain consistent demand.

Investment Strength Driven by Connectivity and Demand

With metro access within walking distance and rapid connections to TEM and D100 highways, Tane Rezidans benefits from strong rental and resale potential. The surrounding amenities, including major shopping destinations such as Mall of Istanbul and 212 Outlet, further reinforce tenant appeal. Combined with reputable developer execution and a location anchored in ongoing urban development, the project presents a balanced opportunity for long-term investors and end users alike.

Tane Rezidans is a modern residential and commercial project in Mahmutbey–Bağcılar, developed by Zafer Yapı İnşaat, offering contemporary apartments in a highly connected urban zone.

Tane Rezidans provides practical 2+1 and 3+1 layouts with fast access to Basın Ekspres, metro, and highways, supporting comfortable city living and investment demand.

10 Specific Advantages of Tane Rezidans

  1. Located in Mahmutbey–Bağcılar, a fast-developing urban district

  2. Developed by Zafer Yapı İnşaat with a focus on quality construction

  3. Apartment options mainly in 2+1 and 3+1 layouts

  4. Mixed-use concept with residential units and on-site commercial spaces

  5. Approximately 200 meters from Basın Ekspres main road

  6. Around 300 meters from M9 Ataköy–Olimpiyat Metro Line

  7. Quick access to TEM (2 km) and D100/E5 (5 km) highways

  8. Close to Mall of Istanbul, 212 Outlet, and Arena Park

  9. Designed for a secure and quiet residential environment

  10. Strong location appeal for both end users and long-term investors

Property characteristics

Interior details

Heating:

  • Individual heating

Security features:

  • Security

Repair features:

  • Rough finish

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Fenced area
  • Elevator

Additionally

  • Management company
  • House leased
  • Online tour
  • Granting a residence permit
  • Granting of citizenship
  • Remote transaction

Location on the map

Bagcilar, Turkey
Education
Healthcare

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Apartment in a new building Tane Rezidans
Bagcilar, Turkey
Price on request
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