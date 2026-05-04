Apartment in a new building Tane Rezidans

Strategic Urban Living in Mahmutbey–Bağcılar

Tane Rezidans is positioned in Mahmutbey–Bağcılar, one of Istanbul’s most dynamic and infrastructure-driven districts. The area has transformed into a key residential and commercial hub thanks to its proximity to Basın Ekspres Road and direct access to major highways. This strategic location places residents within minutes of business centers, shopping malls, and transportation networks, making the project particularly attractive for professionals seeking efficient city living.

Functional Apartment Layouts for Daily Comfort

Tane Rezidans focuses on practical 2+1 and 3+1 apartment layouts, designed to meet the needs of modern families and urban professionals. Spacious interiors, functional room distributions, and a mixed-use concept with on-site commercial units support a convenient lifestyle. These design choices enhance daily usability while aligning with the preferences of Istanbul’s rental market, where well-planned family-sized apartments maintain consistent demand.

Investment Strength Driven by Connectivity and Demand

With metro access within walking distance and rapid connections to TEM and D100 highways, Tane Rezidans benefits from strong rental and resale potential. The surrounding amenities, including major shopping destinations such as Mall of Istanbul and 212 Outlet, further reinforce tenant appeal. Combined with reputable developer execution and a location anchored in ongoing urban development, the project presents a balanced opportunity for long-term investors and end users alike.

Tane Rezidans is a modern residential and commercial project in Mahmutbey–Bağcılar, developed by Zafer Yapı İnşaat, offering contemporary apartments in a highly connected urban zone.

Tane Rezidans provides practical 2+1 and 3+1 layouts with fast access to Basın Ekspres, metro, and highways, supporting comfortable city living and investment demand.

10 Specific Advantages of Tane Rezidans