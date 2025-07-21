  1. Realting.com
  4. Apartment in a new building Elegant Flats 250 m from the Sea in Alanya Antalya

Elegant Flats 250 m from the Sea in Alanya Antalya

Muratpasa, Turkey
from
$206,015
;
25
ID: 27735
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 09/09/2025

Location

  • Country
    Turkey
  • State
    Mediterranean Region
  • Town
    Muratpasa
  • City
    Antalya

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2025
  • Number of floors
    Number of floors
    6

Interior details

Security features:

  • Security

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Elevator

About the complex

Stylish Flats for Sale in Alanya Mahmutlar 250 m from the Beach

Mahmutlar is located in the east of Alanya, and it is developing day by day. It is the center of attention of local and foreign tourists with its clean beach, long walking paths, restaurants, shopping centers and lively streets. The region, which real estate investors also prefer, offers a comfortable life in summer and winter.

Flats for sale in Alanya Antalya are 270 m from the beach, 350 m from the market, pharmacy, health center, school facilities, 13 km from Alanya center, and 25 km from Gazipaşa Airport.

Built on a 976 sqm, the project consists of 28 apartments in a single block. The complex has an indoor-outdoor swimming pool, sauna, fitness center, entertainment room, barbecue area.

In the project where comfort is prioritized; There are features such as granite countertops in the kitchen, wipeable wall paints, PVC windows, heat and sound insulation wall system, MDF kitchen cabinets.


AYT-04524

Location on the map

Muratpasa, Turkey
Education
Healthcare

