Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool and a fitness center at 400 meters from the beach, Mersin, Turkey

We offer apartments with large balconies and parking spaces.
The flats on the ground floor have private gardens and spacious terraces.
The residence features an indoor swimming pool, a cinema, a gym, a games room, a Turkish bath and a steam room, a massage room, kids' playgrounds.
Completion…
A conceptual project in Eyupsultan is one of the greenest areas of Istanbul. The project combines a calm lifestyle and functional modern design in its apartments. Consists of 242 spacious apartments of various types from 1 + 1 to 5 + 1. Despite its proximity to nature, the project is just a …
The complex infrastructure:
outdoor swimming pool
outdoor parking
kids' playground
barbecue area
Completion - November, 2025.
Facilities and equipment in the house
Suspended ceiling
Kitchen cabinetry
PVC windows
Shower unit
Steel door
Location and nearby infrastructure
Beach - 800 met…