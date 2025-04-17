  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Akdeniz
  4. Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool and a fitness center at 400 meters from the beach, Mersin, Turkey

Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool and a fitness center at 400 meters from the beach, Mersin, Turkey

Akdeniz, Turkey
from
$89,684
;
20
Leave a request
Address Address
Params Params
Description Description
Media Media
ID: 23351
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 2417756
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 14/04/2025

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Turkey
  • State
    Mediterranean Region
  • Town
    Akdeniz
  • City
    Mersin

About the complex

The complex infrastructure:

  • outdoor swimming pool
  • outdoor parking
  • kids' playground
  • barbecue area
  • hamam and sauna
  • gazeboes
  • fitness center
  • basketball court

Completion - July, 2025.

Facilities and equipment in the house
  • Suspended ceiling
  • Kitchen cabinetry
  • PVC windows
  • Shower unit
  • Steel door
Location and nearby infrastructure

The property is located 400 meters from the sea.

Location on the map

Akdeniz, Turkey

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential complex Modern low-rise residence with swimming pools at 750 meters from the sea, Kestel, Turkey
Muratpasa, Turkey
from
$356,464
Residential quarter Mahmutlar One Bedroom Furnished Apartment
Mahmutlar, Turkey
from
$145,211
Residential quarter Key ready apartment in Alanya, Tosmur
Oba, Turkey
from
$165,498
Residence Sirius Town
Mediterranean Region, Turkey
from
$260,000
Residential complex New full-service complex of furnished apartments, Istanbul, Turkey
Besiktas, Turkey
from
$162,116
You are viewing
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool and a fitness center at 400 meters from the beach, Mersin, Turkey
Akdeniz, Turkey
from
$89,684
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool, a gym and a cinema, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool, a gym and a cinema, Istanbul, Turkey
Zeytinburnu, Turkey
from
$795,604
We offer apartments with large balconies and parking spaces. The flats on the ground floor have private gardens and spacious terraces. The residence features an indoor swimming pool, a cinema, a gym, a games room, a Turkish bath and a steam room, a massage room, kids' playgrounds. Completion…
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Residential complex surrounded by nature in the center of Istanbul
Residential complex surrounded by nature in the center of Istanbul
Eyupsultan, Turkey
from
$400,000
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2024
A conceptual project in Eyupsultan is one of the greenest areas of Istanbul. The project combines a calm lifestyle and functional modern design in its apartments. Consists of 242 spacious apartments of various types from 1 + 1 to 5 + 1. Despite its proximity to nature, the project is just a …
Agency
FIBO Property
Leave a request
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool at 800 meters from the beach, Mersin, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool at 800 meters from the beach, Mersin, Turkey
Akdeniz, Turkey
from
$106,712
The complex infrastructure: outdoor swimming pool outdoor parking kids' playground barbecue area Completion - November, 2025. Facilities and equipment in the house Suspended ceiling Kitchen cabinetry PVC windows Shower unit Steel door Location and nearby infrastructure Beach - 800 met…
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Turkey
Buying Real Estate in Turkey: What You Need to Know Before the Deal
17.04.2025
Buying Real Estate in Turkey: What You Need to Know Before the Deal
Top 5 Properties in Turkey and Nothern Cyprus for Investors and Homebuyers
13.02.2025
Top 5 Properties in Turkey and Nothern Cyprus for Investors and Homebuyers
10 years of Living in Turkey: a Realtor on How the Country and Attitudes Towards it Have Changed Over the Years
09.10.2024
10 years of Living in Turkey: a Realtor on How the Country and Attitudes Towards it Have Changed Over the Years
How is the Turkish Housing Market Doing? Analysis from REALTING
18.09.2024
How is the Turkish Housing Market Doing? Analysis from REALTING
TAPU in Turkey. Everything about Turkish Title Deed
09.09.2024
TAPU in Turkey. Everything about Turkish Title Deed
How to Turn a Historic Building in Turkey Into a Popular Café: an Interview with an Entrepreneur From Alanya
05.07.2024
How to Turn a Historic Building in Turkey Into a Popular Café: an Interview with an Entrepreneur From Alanya
How to Bring your Turn Pet into Turkey: A Comprehensive Guide
03.07.2024
How to Bring your Turn Pet into Turkey: A Comprehensive Guide
How to Get the Coveted Residence Permit in Turkey and Reduce the Risks of Refusal: Advice From a Lawyer
04.06.2024
How to Get the Coveted Residence Permit in Turkey and Reduce the Risks of Refusal: Advice From a Lawyer
Show all publications