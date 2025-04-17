Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool and gazeboes at 300 meters from the sea, Mersin, Turkey

Provide viewing of site content and gaining access to functionality. This type of cookies is used only for the correct operation of the site and is not transferred to third parties. Disabling is impossible without disrupting the functioning of the site.
A completely new project rises in the middle of Shishli and Nishantashi, one of the first areas that come to mind when mentioning Istanbul. Located in the heart of the streets of Halaskargazi, Rumeli and Valikonga, LOTUS FLAWA; This is a comprehensive project consisting of residential buildi…
We offer apartments with terraces and a panoramic view of the sea and the Princess Islands.
The residence features walking paths, security, a sauna and a hamam, a green area, indoor and outdoor swimming pools, a parking, a gym, sports grounds.
Location and nearby infrastructure
Hospital - …
The project consists of 4 blocks with a total of 234 apartments on an area of 13,000 m2. 1 + 1 apartments 1442 + 1 apartments 642 + 1 apartments 183 + 1 apartments 184 + 1 apartments 8 Open poolChildren playgroundPrivate pool with water slidesTurkish Bath (hamam)Massage RoomSaunaFitnes…