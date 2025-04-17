  1. Realting.com
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool and gazeboes at 300 meters from the sea, Mersin, Turkey

Akdeniz, Turkey
from
$70,385
;
20
Address
Params
Description
Media
ID: 23350
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 2417753
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 14/04/2025

Location

  • Country
    Turkey
  • State
    Mediterranean Region
  • Town
    Akdeniz
  • City
    Mersin

About the complex

The complex infrastructure:

  • outdoor swimming pool
  • outdoor parking
  • kids' playground
  • barbecue area
  • gazeboes
  • hamam and sauna

Completion - July, 2025.

Facilities and equipment in the house
  • Suspended ceiling
  • Kitchen cabinetry
  • PVC windows
  • Shower unit
  • Steel door
  • Parquet
Location and nearby infrastructure

The property is located 300 meters from the sea.

Location on the map

Akdeniz, Turkey

