Apartment with two bedrooms (2+1) 85 m2, on the 1st but as the 3rd floor - 195,000 EUR.

Apartment with two bedrooms (2+1) 85 m2, on the 2nd but as the 4th floor - 225,000 EUR sea view.

Apartment with two bedrooms (2+1) 85 m2, on the 6th floor - 340,000 EUR direct sea view.

The complex with the infrastructure of a five-star hotel consists of two 6-storey blocks located on an area of ​​2387.5 m2, includes 30 comfortable apartments. Ceiling height - 3.00 meters.

Via Concept Residence is a premium residential complex located on the first line of the sea in the ecologically clean area of ​​Kargicak, 50 meters from the sandy beaches and the promenade.

Completion date: 2023.

Excellent location:

50 m from the sea and the beach

To the center of Mahmutlar 4 km

To the center of Alanya 18 km

To Gazipasa Airport 20 min. drive

Infrastructure:

Landscaped garden

Outdoor infinity pool with heating

Children's pool

Lobby

2 lifts in each block

Gym

Sauna

Turkish bath (hamam)

Massage room

Recreation area

Changing rooms, showers, toilets

Vitamin bar

Playground for children

Satellite system and Internet

Indoor parking for 14 cars

Outdoor parking

Uninterruptible power supply generator

Management company

24-hour security

CCTV system

