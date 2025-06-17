  1. Realting.com
Residential complex

Kargıcak, Turkey
from
$226,693
Address Address
Params Params
Description Description
Media Media
ID: 26546
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 25/06/2025

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Turkey
  • State
    Mediterranean Region
  • Town
    Alanya
  • Village
    Kargıcak

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • Class
    Class
    Premium class
  • Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished

Interior details

Security features:

  • Security

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Fenced area
  • Elevator

Additionally

  • Online tour
  • Remote transaction

About the complex

Photos and videos of apartments will be sent upon request.

  • Apartment with two bedrooms (2+1) 85 m2, on the 1st but as the 3rd floor - 195,000 EUR.
  • Apartment with two bedrooms (2+1) 85 m2, on the 2nd but as the 4th floor - 225,000 EUR sea view.
  • Apartment with two bedrooms (2+1) 85 m2, on the 6th floor - 340,000 EUR direct sea view.

The complex with the infrastructure of a five-star hotel consists of two 6-storey blocks located on an area of ​​2387.5 m2, includes 30 comfortable apartments. Ceiling height - 3.00 meters.

Via Concept Residence is a premium residential complex located on the first line of the sea in the ecologically clean area of ​​Kargicak, 50 meters from the sandy beaches and the promenade.

Completion date: 2023.

Excellent location:

50 m from the sea and the beach
To the center of Mahmutlar 4 km
To the center of Alanya 18 km
To Gazipasa Airport 20 min. drive

Infrastructure:

  • Landscaped garden
  • Outdoor infinity pool with heating
  • Children's pool
  • Lobby
  • 2 lifts in each block
  • Gym
  • Sauna
  • Turkish bath (hamam)
  • Massage room
  • Recreation area
  • Changing rooms, showers, toilets
  • Vitamin bar
  • Playground for children
  • Satellite system and Internet
  • Indoor parking for 14 cars
  • Outdoor parking
  • Uninterruptible power supply generator
  • Management company
  • 24-hour security
  • CCTV system

For more detailed information on this project, call / write to us.

Location on the map

Kargıcak, Turkey

Video Review of residential complex

