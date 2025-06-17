Photos and videos of apartments will be sent upon request.
The complex with the infrastructure of a five-star hotel consists of two 6-storey blocks located on an area of 2387.5 m2, includes 30 comfortable apartments. Ceiling height - 3.00 meters.
Via Concept Residence is a premium residential complex located on the first line of the sea in the ecologically clean area of Kargicak, 50 meters from the sandy beaches and the promenade.
Completion date: 2023.
Excellent location:
50 m from the sea and the beach
To the center of Mahmutlar 4 km
To the center of Alanya 18 km
To Gazipasa Airport 20 min. drive
Infrastructure:
For more detailed information on this project, call / write to us.