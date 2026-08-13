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Studios with garden for sale in Mersin, Turkey

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Erdemli
5
Akdeniz
4
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1 property total found
1 room studio apartment in Mediterranean Region, Turkey
1 room studio apartment
Mediterranean Region, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 43 m²
Floor 7/11
Studio in a clean finish of 43 sq.m. on the 7th floor in a finished complex in the city of M…
$49,625
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Properties features in Mersin, Turkey

with Garage
with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
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