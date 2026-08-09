Seaview Studios for Sale in Mersin, Turkey

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Sea front Studios for sale in Mersin, Turkey

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Erdemli
5
Akdeniz
4
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4 properties total found
1 room studio apartment in Akdeniz, Turkey
1 room studio apartment
Akdeniz, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 32 m²
Number of floors 13
Комплекс состоит из 1 блока на 13 этажей, 300 м до моря Турция, МерсинОкончание строительств…
$38,405
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Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Akdeniz, Turkey
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Akdeniz, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 52 m²
Number of floors 11
price list 50% in cash for 12 months 1+0-52M2 from 42.000 € The characteristics of the…
$44,928
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1 room studio apartment in Elvanli, Turkey
1 room studio apartment
Elvanli, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 39 m²
Floor 2/9
New complex in Tomyuk, MersinThe complex consists of 2 blocks on 9 floorsZemin kat + 8 floor…
$42,931
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TekceTekce
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Erdemli, Turkey
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Erdemli, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 39 m²
Number of floors 8
$41,719
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